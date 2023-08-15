Fusion Medical Staffing: Omaha-Based Healthcare Staffing Company Fusion Makes 8th Appearance on Prestigious Inc. 5000 List

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Inc. revealed today that Fusion has again earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for 2023. In its eighth time making the list, Fusion ranked at No. 1783 on the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious Inc. ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

Fusion Makes 8th Appearance on Inc. 5000 List

"It's an incredible honor for Fusion to be on the Inc. 5000 list again this year, especially among other innovative and impactful companies across America," said Fusion President and CEO Steve Koesters. "Our remarkable employees should be credited for this accomplishment because of their dedication to strive for excellence and improve the lives of everyone we touch."

Through its three brands - Fusion Medical Staffing, Fusion Marketplace, and Fusion Workforce Solutions - the organization's focus is improving the clinician experience by creating avenues that allow travel healthcare professionals to manage their careers in a way that makes sense to them. The autonomy Fusion provides travelers allows quicker placements in facilities needing help, allowing healthcare professionals to focus on what matters most: providing excellent patient care.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. The average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing percent among this year's honorees. Included in that is Fusion's revenue growth increase of more than 300 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000-with the fast growth that requires-is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company working to improve the clinician and patient experience from multiple angles. The company consists of three business units: Fusion Medical Staffing, Fusion Marketplace, and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities so they can focus on what really matters: patient care.

