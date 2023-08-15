Nowsta Named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Leader in Flexwork Earned the Rank of No. 651, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 900%

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Today, Nowsta announced that it has been ranked no. 651 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Nowsta is honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of America's fastest-growing private companies," said Nick Lillios, Nowsta CEO. "The last three years have been transformational for Nowsta and being named to the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the success of our customers and the industry-leading products our team has built. Our commitment to delivering top-tier technology for the dynamic flex economy has never been stronger, aligning with the ever-evolving landscape of work."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, Aug. 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 - with the fast growth that requires - is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Nowsta has never been more committed to revolutionizing the way in which employers source, manage and build pools of contingent workers and empower workforces with economic opportunities on their terms. Being ranked on this prestigious list only fuels Nowsta to continue creating advanced technology that is already leveraged by brands such as Marriott, Milwaukee Brewers, Chase Center and more.

About Nowsta

Nowsta helps companies source, manage, and analyze multiple sources of hourly labor in one platform - enabling flexibility for both employers and employees. We power some of the largest employers in professional sports, hospitality, staffing and more. Nowsta's vision is to be a global leader in flexwork and revolutionize the way in which employers source, manage, and build pools of contingent workers and empower their workforce with economic opportunities on their terms.

Nowsta is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, with additional offices in Miami, Nashville and Los Angeles. For more information on the announcement, visit Nowsta's website or reach out to marketing@nowsta.com.

Contact Information:

Alex Konson

Director of Marketing

alex.konson@nowsta.com

SOURCE: Nowsta

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774226/Nowsta-Named-to-the-2023-Inc-5000-List-of-Americas-Fastest-Growing-Private-Companies