Instawork Ranks No. 374 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Annual List

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Today, Inc. revealed that Instawork is in the top 10% of listed companies on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Instawork Ranked Top 10% on Inc. 5000 List

This is Instawork's second year appearing on the Inc. 5000 list. Among those honored, the company ranked No. 18 in the San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California, region and No. 62 in California.

"Instawork is excited to be in the top 10 percent of companies ranked on the Inc. 5000 list once again," said Sumir Meghani, Instawork co-founder and CEO. "This recognition highlights that businesses across the country are increasingly leveraging our platform to ensure they have the staff necessary to meet demand while providing millions of skilled hourly workers the ability to choose when, where, and how they work the best."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. Instawork and the other top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, Aug. 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 - with the fast growth that requires - is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Today's list-ranking announcement follows Instawork's recent $60 million Series D funding to accelerate investment in AI-driven capabilities. Fueled by this growth, Instawork is helping staff distribution centers for some of the country's largest retailers as well as the majority of sports stadiums across the U.S. and Canada.

Those interested in learning more about Instawork should visit www.instawork.com or download the app.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for hourly workers. Its platform connects thousands of businesses with over four million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and more. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 40 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

