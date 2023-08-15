Network to Code Achieves Ranking of No. 1714 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

Acknowledged as a Pioneer in Network Automation, Network to Code Secures Position Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Enterprises

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Network to Code , the global leader in Network Automation services and solutions, today announces its rank at No. 1714 on the coveted 2023 Inc. 5000 list, highlighting the fastest-growing private companies in America. This prestigious recognition provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"Being recognized as part of the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the unwavering dedication and ceaseless innovation exemplified by the entire Network to Code team," states John Marchese, CEO of Network to Code. "Our commitment to transforming networking through cutting-edge automation and network infrastructure solutions has propelled us into this distinguished recognition. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain steadfast in our mission to empower businesses with the essential network automation tools and solutions they need to thrive."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have achieved rapid revenue growth despite challenges posed by inflationary pressure, escalating costs of capital, and persistent hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

The complete list of the 2023 Inc. 5000, featuring detailed company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, is now accessible on Inc.'s website: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000-with the fast growth that it requires -is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Established in 2014, Network to Code emerged as a leading provider of network automation solutions, dedicated to expediting global enterprises in their transformative network automation endeavors. Network to Code provides a comprehensive suite of network automation solutions and services, encompassing assessments, strategic guidance, and professional and managed network automation services designed to streamline the network automation process.

"Network to Code has witnessed an extraordinary year marked by innovative advances in the realm of network automation," states Jason Edelman, Founder & CTO of Network to Code. "Our relentless pursuit of innovation has yielded groundbreaking offerings that are reshaping the landscape of network automation. As we reflect on these milestones, we're inspired to continue pushing boundaries and driving the industry forward, ensuring that Network to Code remains at the forefront of network automation solutions."

From the recent unveiling of its Network Automation as a Service offering, which brings unparalleled flexibility and efficiency to clients' automation journeys, to its introduction of the game-changing Nautobot Cloud , a SaaS-based version of its leading open source software automation platform that drastically streamlines the time and overhead required to deploy and manage data-driven network automation, Network to Code has achieved tremendous growth as the company continues to redefine the future of network automation.

About Network to Code

Network to Code is a network automation services and solutions provider that helps companies transform the way their networks are deployed, managed, and consumed. Through managed and professional services, Network to Code enables enterprises across all industries and geographies to deploy data-driven network automation based on NetDevOps principles to improve reliability, efficiency, and security while reducing costs.

NTC is the sponsor of Nautobot, an open source Network Source of Truth and Network Automation Platform with a growing ecosystem of integrations and partners. Nautobot is the leading Network Source of Truth for enterprises looking to adopt a data-driven approach to network automation and a platform that complements any network automation journey.

More about Inc and the Inc. 5000:

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com

