WKN: 855178 | ISIN: US4943681035 | Ticker-Symbol: KMY
Tradegate
15.08.23
15:38 Uhr
115,65 Euro
-1,25
-1,07 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,80116,1516:43
115,85116,1516:44
ACCESSWIRE
15.08.2023 | 15:02
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Live Q&A 'Sustainability Is a Team Sport' Featuring Kimberly-Clark's Lisa Morden and Tristram Wilkinson

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Thank you to everyone who joined our LinkedIn Live Q&A 'Sustainability is a Team Sport' featuring Kimberly-Clark's Lisa Morden, vice president of sustainability, and Tristram Wilkinson, the president of the company's Asia-Pacific business. In case you missed it, here's a replay of the event with Lisa and Tris discussing the role companies should play in addressing the biggest sustainability challenges.

Watch the LinkedIn Live Q&A Replay here: http://spr.ly/6047PRxyW

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Tuesday, August 15, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kimberly-clark-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774257/Live-QA-Sustainability-Is-a-Team-Sport-Featuring-Kimberly-Clarks-Lisa-Morden-and-Tristram-Wilkinson

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
