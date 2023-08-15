Accurate Background LLC: Accurate Background Recognized on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies List for the Ninth Time

Company Remains Focused on Client Success Through Compliance Expertise & Service Excellence

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Accurate Background, the largest independent global provider of compliant background checks, drug and health screening, and monitoring solutions, today announced it was named to Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment -- its independent businesses.

Accurate's 2023 ranking marks the ninth time the company was recognized on the Inc. 5000 list, a testament to the company's sustainable growth strategy and commitment to service excellence. This year, Accurate achieved a ranking of 3470, validating its position as a trusted global provider of compliant employment screening services.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the ninth time," said Tim Dowd, CEO, Accurate Background. "As we continue to scale to meet the needs of our clients around the world, we remain rooted in our vision to make every hire the start of a success story; It guides our efforts to evolve the screening experience for our clients and their candidates, and it is achievable only through the dedication and innovation of the entire Accurate team. I am very proud of the team for its consistent strong execution over this ten year period."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000-with the fast growth that requires-is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.

About Accurate Background

Our vision is to make every hire the start of a success story. As a trusted provider of employment background screening and workforce monitoring services, Accurate Background gives companies of all sizes the confidence to make smarter, unbiased hiring decisions at the speed of demand. Experience a new standard of support with a dedicated team, comprehensive technology and insight, and the most extensive coverage and search options to advance your business while keeping your brand and people safe. To learn more, visit accurate.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

