Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2023) - BluEarth Renewables ("BluEarth" or "the Company") announced today it has reached commercial operations at its 145 MW Hand Hills Wind Facility ("Hand Hills" or "the Facility") located near Drumheller, Alberta.

The Facility consists of 29 turbines, a substation and associated infrastructure, and represents an investment in Alberta of over $250 million. The project created over 175 jobs at peak construction, and generates enough clean, renewable energy for the equivalent of approximately 68,000 homes annually*.

"BluEarth is a long-term developer and operator of renewable energy projects across North America and Hand Hills is another great example of our ability to deliver on that approach," said Grant Arnold, President and CEO of BluEarth. "Hand Hills demonstrates how renewables provide a sustainable and cost competitive form of energy generation."

BluEarth has over 1 GW of projects in operation, under construction and contracted pre-construction, and has a secured development pipeline of over 4 GW of wind plus 4.5 GW of solar and storage projects that are actively being advanced across North America.

In April 2021, the Company signed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement with Shell Energy North America (Canada), Inc. for the electricity and associated emission offsets from 100 MW of the Facility's capacity.

Grant Arnold added, "We are very grateful to Shell Energy North America, the landowners, the community and both Starland County and Special Areas 2 for their support on this project, and we look forward to working with and giving back to the community for decades to come."

Hand Hills, along with existing facilities owned by BluEarth and third-parties, is monitored in 24/7 real-time by BluEarth's Remote Operations Centre in Calgary.

BluEarth is the long-term operator of the Facility and has been developing Hand Hills since it was acquired in 2012 from Joss Wind Power Inc. For more information about the Hand Hills Wind Facility, please visit BluEarth's website.

*Based on the average annual household consumption in Alberta of 7,200 kWh.

About BluEarth Renewables

BluEarth Renewables brings together extraordinary people with the power to change the future by delivering renewable energy to the power grid every day. We are a leading, independent, power producer that acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates wind, hydro, solar and storage facilities across North America. Our portfolio includes over 1 GWAC (gross) in operation, under construction and contracted pre-construction, and over 8 GW of high-quality development projects that are actively being advanced. For more information, visit bluearthrenewables.com or follow us on twitter @BErenewables.

For more information:

Erin Jenken

Manager, Communications

BluEarth Renewables

(587) 324-4238

media@bluearth.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177245