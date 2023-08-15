Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2023) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF) (the "Company" or "good natured®"), a North American leader in plant-based products, today announced the results of its first ever eco-friendly packaging survey in its "Ready-to-Eat" Report. The report reveals consumer sentiment and preferences around convenience eating, which is continuing to grow despite persistent inflation due to our increasingly busy lifestyles.





Man Sitting Outside Eating Sushi Out of a Plant-based Container



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3674/177268_a224d187d4a9699f_001full.jpg

With the rising consumption of prepared meals, consumers are expecting the brands they trust to make packaging choices that are better for the planet, and also safeguard the integrity, freshness and safety of the food that's stored inside.

The industry has reached a pivotal moment in the "convenience eating" landscape that requires businesses to help ease the burden on consumers who are choosing ready-to-eat meals over home cooking, but are confused by how to reduce their environmental impact.

Given the growing variety of on-the-go food options, the report provides businesses with insights into consumer eating habits and what they are shopping for, along with an understanding of the environmental consequences of a highly mobile society.

Key findings of the "Ready to Eat" Report reveal:

Convenience is King: 72% of respondents said that they are consistently buying or increasing their consumption of ready-to-eat meals, meal kits, and takeout food and delivery since the start of the year.

72% of respondents said that they are consistently buying or increasing their consumption of ready-to-eat meals, meal kits, and takeout food and delivery since the start of the year. Consumers Care: 77% of respondents consider sustainable packaging crucial, while almost half believe it's the responsibility of the business to offer eco-friendly alternatives.

77% of respondents consider sustainable packaging crucial, while believe it's the responsibility of the business to offer eco-friendly alternatives. Consumer Education is Necessary: Nearly 1 in 3 respondents have good intentions to dispose or recycle their food packaging, but don't know the proper procedures to do so.

"The key factors consumers keep in mind when shopping for food are visibility and freshness," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®. "These factors are illustrated in our various product innovations. Our goal is to make it easy for businesses to choose good natured® packaging and not have to think twice about food safety, quality or freshness when choosing eco-friendly packaging options."





Celery Segments Visualizing Convenience Eating Popularity Despite Cost of Living Increases



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3674/177268_a224d187d4a9699f_002full.jpg





Assorted Fruit Medley Reflecting Consumer Demand for Convenient Meal Preparation



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3674/177268_a224d187d4a9699f_003full.jpg





Highlighting Consumer Emphasis on Freshness, Security when Buying Takeout Food



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3674/177268_a224d187d4a9699f_004full.jpg





Decadent Cake with Two Slices Cut Out Showing Consumers Value Eco-friendly Packaging



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3674/177268_a224d187d4a9699f_005full.jpg





Vibrant Red Pepper Duo Illustrating Circular Economy and Recycling Confusion



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3674/177268_a224d187d4a9699f_006full.jpg

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of plant-based products made from rapidly renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The Company is focused on making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to shift away from petroleum to better everyday products® that use more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern.

good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale, direct to business, and retail channels. From plant-based home organization products to certified compostable food containers, bio-based industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on making plant-based products more readily accessible to people as a means to create meaningful environmental and social impact.

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis - Executive Chair & CEO

Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:

Spencer Churchill

Investor Relations

1-877-286-0617 ext. 113

invest@goodnaturedproducts.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking information") that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to herein will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Other than as required under securities laws, we do not undertake to update this information at any particular time. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on our current estimates, expectations, and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177268