JAGGAER, a global leader in Autonomous Commerce, today announced that it has been named for the third year in a row as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence, 2023. The source-to-pay (S2P) technology provider is included in the category of Intelligent Applications.

"We're incredibly excited to be named by Gartner as a Sample Vendor in this year's Hype Cycle report. We have invested in our vision of Autonomous Commerce for our customers for the past 10+ years and the artificial intelligence we've woven across our platform is helping procurement teams be more strategic across the end-to-end source-to-pay process and more agile as they adapt to supply chain and market disruptions," said Andy Hovancik, CEO and member of the Board of Directors at JAGGAER. "We believe that our inclusion in this report for the third year in a row, especially given industry advancements in artificial intelligence, is a testament to JAGGAER's strategy to provide intelligent procurement solutions that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities."

Gartner states, "Artificial intelligence (AI) is the current competitive play for enterprise applications with many technology providers now enabling AI and machine learning (ML) in their products via inbuilt, added, proxied or custom capabilities. Bringing intelligence into applications enables them to work autonomously across a wider range of scenarios with elevated quality and productivity, and reduced risk. Integrated intelligence can also support decision-making processes alongside transactional processes."

