ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has partnered with the packaging engineering department of Hochschule der Medien Stuttgart (Stuttgart Media University), Germany, with a focus on the development of curbside recyclable high-performance coated paper technologies.

Hochschule der Medien Stuttgart's expertise in paper and coating technologies, along with its printing/coater assets, complements ProAmpac's material science expertise and wide range of capabilities on sustainable fiber-based packaging.

According to Hesam Tabatabaei, Senior Vice President of Global Product Development and Innovation at ProAmpac, "This partnership, combined with our other global material and food science university partnerships, will expand the applications of our sustainable fiber-based product portfolio by offering very high-performance recyclable paper technologies to our customers."

Prof. Michael Herrenbauer, Packaging Engineering Department of Hochschule der Medien Stuttgart, states, "We are pleased to partner with ProAmpac to advance novel paper-based sustainable packaging. The development of sustainable materials and coatings for packaging is our research focus. It is a great honor for us to collaborate with ProAmpac in this very important field."

ProAmpac is excited to add the der Medien Stuttgart partnership to its existing global university collaboration material science and technology alliances which include Polytechnique Montréal, Clemson University, Rutgers University/Dr. Kit Yam, University of Manchester and the Rochester Institute of Technology.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service, and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability -- provides innovative sustainable, flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

About Hochschule der Medien Stuttgart

The Hochschule der Medien (HdM) Stuttgart is a public university of applied sciences. It prepares specialists and generalists for work in today's world of media. Currently, more than 5500 students are enrolled. The spectrum of professional media education at the HdM is one of a kind in all of Europe. Over 30 accredited Bachelor's and Master's degree programmes are available including printing, audio-visual media, information systems, computer science, advertising, media management, media publishing, and packaging technology. The combination of a strong theoretical background and hands-on experience creates a programme of active learning. The Institute of Applied Research coordinates research activities on innovative topics in various media sectors (http://www.hdm-stuttgart.de/ or https://www.hdm-stuttgart.de/en).

