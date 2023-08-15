DJ Tulane Business Forum explores Louisiana's next generation economy

Financewire Tulane Business Forum explores Louisiana's next generation economy 15-Aug-2023 / 14:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tulane Business Forum explores Louisiana's next generation economy New Orleans, United States, 08/15/2023, Financewire Presented by the Tulane Association of Business Alumni (TABA), the 44th annual forum will look across industries to determine winning strategies for the future. From energy and health care to real estate and gaming, innovative businesses are pursuing exciting new opportunities in Louisiana's legacy industries. For the 44th annual Tulane Business Forum, a distinguished panel of executives and experts will discuss the state's emerging economy and what they're doing now to position themselves for future success. "Winning Strategies: Louisiana's Next Generation Economy" will take place on Friday, Sept. 15, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Presented by the Tulane Association of Business Alumni (TABA), which represents more than 25,000 graduates of Tulane University's A. B. Freeman School of Business, the forum is the association's signature event and one of the region's largest annual conference dedicated to local and national business topics. "Louisiana's economy has long been driven by industries like oil and gas, health care and hospitality, but now we're seeing a shift, with visionary leaders embracing new technologies, approaches and business models," said Louis David (MBA '11), president of TABA. "The 44th annual Tulane Business Forum showcases some of these future-focused executives who are developing winning strategies for the future." "This year's forum highlights many of the strategic themes we're focusing on in our programs, including our newly redesigned MBA," added Paulo Goes, dean of the Freeman School and one of this year's speakers. "Effectively managing the energy transition, assessing the financial impact of climate change, and understanding the metrics of key industries like real estate and health care - these are subjects that will play a growing role in business over the next decade and that every manager needs to be familiar with." Highlighting this year's forum will be keynote presentations from two executives whose businesses play a leading role in the state's economy: Dan Real, Chief Experience Officer, Caesars Digital, Caesars Entertainment Inc., will outline the past, present and future of sports betting, and Gregory C. Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health, will discuss the rapidly evolving healthcare business and his vision for LCMC. In addition to Real and Feirn, this year's forum will feature more than a dozen speakers addressing topics such as energy transition, real estate development, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and changing state and federal tax regulations. This year's speakers include: . Laura Beauchamp, Director of Resource Planning and Market Operations, Entergy . Colette Hirstius, SVP of Deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Shell . James Martin, CEO, Gulf Wind Technology . Adrian A. D'Arcy, Founding Partner, D'Arcy Vicknair LLC . Tara C. Hernandez, President & CEO, JCH Properties+ . Cullan Maumus, Managing Director, NORF Companies . Daniela Mills, SVP, Practice Leader - General Property, Lockton Companies, LLC . Molly Crouch, Corporate Director of Sustainability North America, Sodexo . Jarod Davis, Global Policy Director for Social Equity, Dow, Inc. . Alan Harrell, Partner, Phelps Dunbar, LLP . Richard J. Roth III, Founder and Managing Partner, Roth Law Firm, LLC . Peter A. Wilson Jr., Partner, Roth Law Firm, LLC Panel moderators include: . Lacy McManus, Executive Director, Future Energy, Greater New Orleans, Inc. . Andrew "AJ" Brooks, Lecturer & Director of Undergraduate Certificate Programs, A. B. Freeman School of Business . Nene Glenn Gianfala, Vice President, Shareholder, Chaffe & Associates, Inc. Registration for the forum is available online or in person on the day of the event, and discounted registration is available for Tulane alumni. The forum offers a variety of continuing education credits. Accountants can earn 5.0 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits, engineers can earn 5.0 Professional Development Hour (PDH) credits, and attorneys can earn 3.33 general Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credits. For more information about continuing education credits, visit the Tulane Business Forum website. The 44th annual Tulane Business Form is hosted by the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and underwritten by Cadence Insurance, Entergy Corporation and LCMC Health. Additional sponsors include Sodexo, Phelps Dunbar LLP, The Times-Picayune|nola.com, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Louisiana, Capital One, Hancock Whitney, Lockton Companies, LOOP LLC, Roth Law Firm LLC, Ryan Turner Specialty LLC, BIZ New Orleans, D'Arcy Vicknair Law, Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home and Cemeteries - Dignity Memorial & Heaven's Pets, LongueVueCapital, and Mignon Faget. For more information visit, https://freeman.tulane.edu/tulane-business-forum. About the A. B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University The A. B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University is a leading, internationally recognized business school with more than 3,000 students in programs spanning the globe. 