Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers Wins Largest Auto Jury Verdict Case in Kentucky in 2022

Victory included a $700,000 verdict for a client injured in a big truck negligence case

BOWLING GREEN, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers is dedicated to helping clients achieve the highest payout possible, as evidenced by the firm winning the largest auto jury verdict case in Kentucky in 2022, as reported by the Kentucky Trial Court Review. Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers won a $700,000 verdict for a 54-year-old woman who suffered injuries in a crash caused by a disabled tractor-trailer that hit a median on a Christian County, Kentucky interstate.

On December 16, 2019, Lisa Mayes was a passenger in a car being driven by another woman who encountered a sudden emergency on I-24 and had no time to avoid colliding with a tractor-trailer that was disabled on the interstate. Prior to the wreck, the tractor-trailer had gone off the road into a median and became entangled in guide wire. Rather than remaining in the median with a flat tire, the driver of the semi-truck attempted to continue to drive the damaged tractor-trailer onto the highway. The tractor-trailer became disabled with no power or safety warnings on the darkened interstate, resulting in the collision.

As a result of the wreck with the big truck, Mayes sustained significant injuries, including a rotator cuff tear, a broken elbow and a nerve injury to her hand. She has had to undergo multiple surgeries and has sustained permanent scarring and limitations with her right arm, incurring significant medical expenses and impairment.

"Passengers have rights when traveling on Kentucky roadways, so when someone threatens their safety with negligence or by obstructing the roadway, our clients deserve compensation," said Lee Coleman, founder of Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. "This tragedy was preventable, but because of another driver's negligence, Lisa's life is forever changed. We are dedicated to getting hard-earned results and fighting every day for clients like Mayes to ensure your story is heard and you are fairly compensated for the negligence of others."

Mayes incurred medical bills of $163,555, and once Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers got involved, the team worked to analyze all medical conditions, review the police report, investigate the collision and contact accident experts and doctors to testify on her behalf. Determining that the truck driver pulled back into the roadway in his disabled truck, thereby obstructing traffic, the Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers team promptly filed a lawsuit on Mayes's behalf, winning the jury trialwith a verdict totaling $700,000 - the largest reported auto jury verdict in Kentucky in 2022. The $700,000 jury verdict consisted of $125,000 for her medical bills and $25,000 more for future medical bills, and $200,000 for her impairment. The jury also added $350,000 for the Mayes' pain and suffering.

Big truck accidents can be extremely devastating, but drivers and passengers have legal remedies that can help them cope with their injuries and the challenges they are experiencing. The Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers team has the expertise to handle big truck wreck personal injury cases in Kentucky and Tennessee. Cases involving commercial trucking companies are very complex and often involve several different parties, including the truck driver, the trucking company and the truck manufacturer - each with their own lawyers and insurance companies who are looking to payout as little as possible. They will begin their investigations immediately, so it is important to have an experienced truck accident lawyer to handle your case, who knows the tactics these companies use to try and avoid taking responsibility for their negligence.

Hughes & Coleman offers a free consultation and can immediately jump into action gathering evidence, sending a letter of preservation to the trucking company to preserve evidence, talking to witnesses, getting police reports and reconstructing the accident in order to build a powerful legal case. The Hughes & Coleman Big Truck Team can explain legal options and provide needed information to help victims make informed decisions about how they want to move forward, including possible compensation for lost wages, medical bills not covered by insurance, permanent injuries, future medical bills and long-term wage loss, pain and suffering and property damage.

To learn more about how Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers can help handle big truck and auto personal injury cases in Kentucky and Tennessee, watch What To Do After A Big Truck Accident.

Hiring an experienced, passionate and local big truck wreck attorney is vital to your case. Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers is ready to take your call. Read more about cases won by Hughes and Coleman Injury Lawyers. For a free case consultation, contact Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers today at 800-800-4600 or book an appointment online.

About Hughes & Coleman:

Hughes & Coleman was founded in 1985 and has recovered over a billion dollars for our clients in Kentucky and Tennessee injured from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, defective medical products, nursing home abuse, slip and fall accidents, and wrongful death. Hughes & Coleman operates 10 offices in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Contact:

Lora Fisher, Brand Development Director

270-782-6003 ext. 147

lfisher@hughesandcoleman.com

SOURCE: Hughes & Coleman

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772155/Hughes-Coleman-Injury-Lawyers-Wins-Largest-Auto-Jury-Verdict-Case-in-Kentucky-in-2022