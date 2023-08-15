Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2023) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) - As previously announced, we will host a Investor Relations conference call on Thursday, August 17, 2023, beginning at 10:00 am eastern time (4:00 pm CET). This Investor call will also cover an overview of both Berliner and Luxora as well as a Q&A-session with questions submitted by shareholders prior to the call. Axel Reinke, CEO of CBD of Denver and BERLINER INNOVATION, Jan Schwager, CEO of LUXORA LLC and Board Directors Robert Roever and Nicholas Sprung will be on the call.

Management will cover the following topics during the call:

BERLINER INNOVATION and their product portfolio update

LUXORA LLC and their update on the European operations

Current Filings & Listing Status

Outlook

Questions & Answers

Please find the details to join the ZOOM Call below:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/98770116895?pwd=ZUtwYWxoWjVGT0xqSlVScFkzNnpjUT09

Meeting ID: 987 7011 6895

Passcode: 038339

A recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the call. The relevant link will be shared on the social media accounts and companies' websites.

About CBD of Denver, Inc. (BERLINER INNOVATION)

CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on acquiring profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for shareholders. The company's team is dedicated to sourcing high-margin, innovative products that align with its values. The Company is offering is offering a number of innovative consumer products through Libra 9 GmbH, such as the Magic Lappen and the Berlinr13 Anti-Slip solution.

About the Magic Lappen

The Magic Lappen provides maximum shine, streak free drying, and only requires water - no chemicals or detergents. The Magic Lappen is also chemical-free and lint-free; cleaning of all smooth and shining surfaces is robust and durable with a leather-like feel. Its innovative structure enables high absorption of dirt, dust, and grease and can be washed many times at 60°. The product is vegan and ecofriendly.

Visit the CBDD/ Berliner Innovation: www.berlinerinnovation.de.

See our innovative Anti-Slip product: www.berlinr13.de.

For questions, please submit to investors@libra9.de the company will respond.

About LUXORA LLC

LUXORA LLC is a trailblazing entity in the European cannabis industry, with offices spanning the USA and Europe. Our core expertise revolves around unlocking the potential of the legalized cannabis market, offering Plug&Play solutions tailored to the dynamic needs of this rapidly expanding sector. With a profound understanding of the opportunities and challenges brought forth by legalization, our experienced team is dedicated to pioneering the future of the legal cannabis market in Europe. Our offerings range from consulting and market research to product development and distribution solutions, aimed at simplifying the path to legalization for our esteemed clients.

For inquiries, please contact: Investor Relations Email: investors@luxora-holding.com.

For more information, please visit: www.luxora-holding.com.

