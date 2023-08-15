Anzeige
15.08.2023 | 15:58
Admission to trading of Modera additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-08-15 15:51 CEST --


On August 15th, 2023, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve
the additional admission to trading application of AS Modera and to list its
30,000 additionally issued shares in connection to the realization of employee
options program on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AS Modera will be admitted
to trading on Wednesday, August 16th, 2023 or on a date close to it. 

Thus, altogether 1,829,156 shares of Modera (ISIN: EE3100084203) will be
trading under the trading code MODE on or about August 16th. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
