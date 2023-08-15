Anzeige
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15

(the "Company")

SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc has today declared its second interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2023 of 2.30 pence per ordinary share. The second interim dividend will be paid on 29 September 2023 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 25 August 2023.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 24 August 2023.

15 August 2023

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


