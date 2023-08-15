BELAY Makes Inc. 5000 Annual List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 9th Consecutive Year

BELAY Ranks No. 3,512 on the Inc. 5000 List With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 103 Percent

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / BELAY, a staffing organization that offers flexible, cost-effective, and scalable virtual assistant, accounting, and social media services, was just named to the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"To be named alongside some of the most prominent and successful industry leaders is an extraordinary honor," BELAY CEO Tricia Sciortino says. "And to have done so nine years consecutively is a distinction in which we take great pride."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"The temporary and contract staffing industry has been on the decline since late 2022, with a 2% decrease predicted in 2023," Sciortino says. "And despite this decline, BELAY has consistently grown."

"Our growth truly is a testament to the exceptional service we're committed to providing our clients, and we're humbled to continue to outpace industry standards."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands Tuesday, August 15.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000-with the fast growth that requires-is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

BELAY is certainly looking to the future as it continues innovating in the subscription staffing industry.

"Despite shifts in the market and economy, to find ourselves still being recognized for serving our clients exceptionally is an incredible privilege," says Sciortino. "And one we hope to continue to uphold year after year."

About BELAY

Growing an organization is difficult in our demanding world. BELAY helps clients thrive by matching companies with dedicated, professional, U.S.-based remote staff who can take on key projects and handle routine responsibilities, allowing executives and company owners to focus on growing their organizations. Learn more at www.belaysolutions.com.

