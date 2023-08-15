Caspian Studios: Kate Mara & Brett Gelman star in Murder in HR, a Human Resources Murder-Mystery Podcast

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Caspian Studios and Gympass , the leading corporate wellness platform, announce the official launch of a new podcast "Murder in HR." Murder in HR lead characters are voiced by Kate Mara (Black Mirror, Class of '09, A Teacher) and Brett Gelman (Stranger Things, Fleabag, Adult Swim). The fictional series follows Jemma's (Kate Mara) first day as Employee Experience Manager at the AI-powered tech startup, Peace of Ship. When her colleague Larry is electrocuted during the company All-Hands, she uncovers a terrible secret. It was murder! Now, she and her Chief People Officer, Nicholas (Brett Gelman), are tasked with finding the killer. She must use her HR skills to investigate her toxic colleagues - without becoming the next victim.

"Jemma is this smart, weird, quirky person who is given this seemingly impossible task to solve a murder in three days - and she is eternally optimistic about it." said Mara, who is starring in the podcast and an executive producer. "Nothing seems to rattle her. A toxic workplace, assassins, snakes, or robots. And she still wants to do her job and help everyone around her. The idea of playing a detective who is so positive and dedicated is exciting. I think the audience will love the comedy and satire in the story."

Brett Gelman is starring in the series and an executive producer.

"I wanted to play Nicholas because I think it's an amazing opportunity to play a character who is supposedly in the power position but is actually not," said Gelman. "There's something really beautifully sensitive about him. He really is in the job to help people and that a lot of the humor from the character comes from an anxiety of not being able to do that in the right way and from the mistakes that he's made as well."

The show is executive produced and co-written by Ian Faison, CEO of Caspian Studios.

"We are so excited to have both Kate and Brett join the cast. They're amazing actors. We love their work, and they were the perfect pair to play Jemma and Nicholas," said Faison.

"One of the cool parts about this story is it really blends the world of tech startups with a fictional murder-mystery. Anyone who loves a good whodunnit will like this story. But for my friends in Silicon Valley, tech or Human Resources, there are a ton of easter eggs and inside jokes."

The series is presented by Gympass, the leading corporate wellbeing platform. Gympass hopes to bring levity and empathy to those in the HR space while exposing some common toxic everyday workplace behaviors and how to deal with them.

"People often underestimate the importance and impact of HR in the workplace, and at Gympass, we know that HR is the heart of what makes employees and businesses thrive," said Ryan Bonnici, Chief Marketing Officer, Gympass. "We're excited to bring everyone on a thrilling journey that will unravel this enigmatic world like never before with our mind-bending murder mystery podcast, Murder in HR."

The podcast is available on Spotify , Apple , YouTube , and anywhere podcasts are found, beginning today. To stay up to date on the latest episodes subscribe to Murder in HR wherever you listen to your podcasts, or visit MurderinHR.com

About Caspian Studios

Caspian Studios is a production company and podcast-as-a-service solution for B2B companies. Caspian Studios produces over 60 B2B podcasts and video series, ranging from in-depth interviews to narrative non-fiction and fictional business series. For more information, please visit CaspianStudios.com

About Gympass

Gympass is the most loved corporate wellness platform, offering the best network of gyms, studios, classes, personal trainers, and wellness apps - all in one employee benefit. More than 15,000 companies use Gympass to help their employees move, eat, sleep, and feel better with access to fitness and wellness partners in subscriptions that cost up to 50% less than traditional memberships. Gympass more than doubles the number of employees engaged with wellness. This widespread participation results in workforces that are 40% less likely to turnover and save their companies up to 35% on healthcare costs. Investing in employee wellbeing is investing in company performance. Get started at gympass.com .

CONTACT:

Elliot Ledley

Caspian Studios

Elliot{at}CaspianStudios.com

CONTACT:

Press@gympass.com

SOURCE: Caspian Studios

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774064/Kate-Mara-Brett-Gelman-star-in-Murder-in-HR-a-Human-Resources-Murder-Mystery-Podcast