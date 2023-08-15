Anzeige
Hier exakt jetzt rein? Transformation zeichnet sich ab: Wiederholung einer 500-%-Rallye?
ACCESSWIRE
15.08.2023
Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Rooted in Tomorrow at Land O'Lakes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Food security is now a worldwide issue. To keep up with a rising population, the global agriculture sector will need to produce more food by 2050 than what was produced in the last 8,000 years combined. Yet, the agricultural sector is confronted with growing challenges, ranging from less arable land and water to a lack of broadband access in rural America, which impedes innovation and growth.

Land O'Lakes, one of America's premier agribusiness and food companies, is a farmer- and retailer-owned cooperative that is inextricably linked to the success of the people producing and growing our food. Driven by their purpose, Rooted in Tomorrow, the organization is actively advancing solutions to build a sustainable future for farmers and a safe and reliable food supply. Land O'Lakes' initiatives support farmers globally through grantmaking, leveraging the latest tools to help farmers profitably transition to more sustainable agriculture practices, and increasing the representation of women in agriculture.

We invited Kim Olson, Chief Communications Officer, to share how Land O'Lakes is strengthening its role as a leader in sustainable production while building on sustainable practices that farmers have been implementing for generations.

Listen for insights on:

  • Driving strategic and substantial impact as a company that serves all stakeholders
  • Creating resonant and inspirational communications that educate consumers about the journey of food from farm to table
  • Collaborating with stakeholders to identify the right solutions
  • Advice for the C-Suite related to remaining authentic and developing a strong relationship with your CEO

To listen to this episode and others, visit Purpose 360 Podcast.

Carol Cone ON PURPOSE, Tuesday, August 15, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carol-cone-purpose
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774276/Rooted-in-Tomorrow-at-Land-OLakes

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
