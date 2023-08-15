Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Rooted in Tomorrow at Land O'Lakes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Food security is now a worldwide issue. To keep up with a rising population, the global agriculture sector will need to produce more food by 2050 than what was produced in the last 8,000 years combined. Yet, the agricultural sector is confronted with growing challenges, ranging from less arable land and water to a lack of broadband access in rural America, which impedes innovation and growth.

Land O'Lakes, one of America's premier agribusiness and food companies, is a farmer- and retailer-owned cooperative that is inextricably linked to the success of the people producing and growing our food. Driven by their purpose, Rooted in Tomorrow, the organization is actively advancing solutions to build a sustainable future for farmers and a safe and reliable food supply. Land O'Lakes' initiatives support farmers globally through grantmaking, leveraging the latest tools to help farmers profitably transition to more sustainable agriculture practices, and increasing the representation of women in agriculture.

We invited Kim Olson, Chief Communications Officer, to share how Land O'Lakes is strengthening its role as a leader in sustainable production while building on sustainable practices that farmers have been implementing for generations.

Listen for insights on:

Driving strategic and substantial impact as a company that serves all stakeholders

Creating resonant and inspirational communications that educate consumers about the journey of food from farm to table

Collaborating with stakeholders to identify the right solutions

Advice for the C-Suite related to remaining authentic and developing a strong relationship with your CEO

