Hexagon: ETQ and Trogen Form Reseller Partnership to Broaden Global Reach of ETQ Reliance QMS to New Regions

Trogen to Help ETQ Expand Footprint across India

BURLINGTON, Mass. and PUNE, India, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ETQ, part of Hexagon, and Trogen, a digital transformation consultancy, today announced a strategic reseller partnership through which Trogen will immediately begin selling the industry-leading ETQ Reliance quality management system (QMS) to new customers across India.

"As ETQ continues to scale to bring the quality management and health and safety benefits of ETQ Reliance to a growing base of customers, we're committed to expanding our footprint across the globe," said Vick Vaishnavi, CEO, ETQ. "With its deep understanding of SaaS, quality management, low code and analytics, we're confident that Trogen is the right partner to help companies in India join the roster of happy ETQ Reliance customers that are accelerating the pace of new product introductions, realizing greater supplier visibility and control, mitigating risk and making smarter business decisions across the organization."

"At Trogen, our core belief is that technology should be a catalyst for revolutionizing work methodologies, fostering awareness, empowerment and connectivity in every interaction and relationship we engage with," stated Ragin Earatte, COO and co-founder of Trogen. "Aligned seamlessly with our mission, the remarkable capabilities of ETQ Reliance hold the potential to elevate enterprise-wide quality management to unprecedented heights. We are elated to embark on this journey alongside our clientele, enabling them to unlock the myriad advantages this synergy presents."

Automating and streamlining quality practices with a comprehensive QMS solution helps companies improve product and service quality, while minimizing the cost of poor quality and reducing risk caused by product failures, recalls, non-compliance or a host of other issues. ETQ Reliance is available with over 40 ready-to-use applications for key quality functions, such as document control, audit management, environmental health and safety, nonconformance management, supplier quality management, training management and others.

About Trogen

Trogen team possesses a profound understanding of people, processes, and the intricate digital technology landscape, including SaaS applications, Quality Management Systems (QMS), and cutting-edge analytics tools, with a diverse wealth of experience spanning various industries. This expertise empowers us to comprehensively grasp the nuances of your enterprise.

Our experts work collaboratively with your teams to craft a comprehensive digital roadmap, leveraging the power of cloud, SaaS, and analytics. Our approach to quality transformation is not just pragmatic but also innovative, strategically centered around growth-oriented concepts.

Our proficiency in creative thinking and unwavering commitment enables us to remain highly adaptable in the face of ever-evolving circumstances. This adaptability, in turn, allows us to wholeheartedly embrace processes, plans, and the unique vision of our clients.

We are dedicated to delivering results that uphold the highest standards, ensuring a No-Compromise approach that is deeply aligned with the transformative potential of quality.

About ETQ

ETQ, part of Hexagon, is the leading provider of quality, EHS and compliance management software, trusted by the world's strongest brands. More than 600 customers globally, spanning industries such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, heavy industry, food and beverage, and medical devices, benefit from ETQ to secure positive brand reputations, enable higher levels of customer loyalty and enhance profitability. ETQ Reliance offers built-in best practices and powerful flexibility to drive business excellence through quality. Only ETQ lets customers configure industry-proven quality processes to their unique needs and business vision. ETQ was founded in 1992 and has main offices in the U.S. and Europe. To learn more about ETQ and its various product offerings, visit www.etq.com.

Hexagon is a global leader in sensors, software and autonomous solutions. Learn more about Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

