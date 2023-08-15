Betway Compares CFL Teams And Their NFL Counterparts

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Betway, a leading global online betting and gaming brand, has matched every Canadian Football League (CFL) team with a National Football League (NFL) counterpart. The matchups are based on multiple different factors, such as their win record and other play stats, location, age of franchise, specific player and coaching stories, and other comparability factors.

Every CFL Team and Their NFL Counterparts

BC Lions NFL Counterpart: The Seattle Seahawks

This matchup is based on the age of each franchise, their equally impressive win records, and the fact that they are both based in the Pacific Northwest, and play in similar conditions.

Montreal Alouettes NFL Counterpart: New England Patriots

This comparison is being drawn based on each team's periods of extended dominance, as well as their featuring of key players such as quarterbacks Brady and Calvillo.

Toronto Argonauts NFL Counterpart: Green Bay Packers

The similarities between these two teams can be found in their franchise ages, team records, location on the great lakes, and highlight individual team stats.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats NFL Counterpart: Dallas Cowboys

For the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Betway drew comparisons with the Cowboys primarily based on team value, considering they are each the most valuable teams in their respective leagues. This comparison is also based on each teams' performance record.

Saskatchewan Roughriders NFL Counterpart: Buffalo Bills

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have been paired with the Buffalo Bills because they each have some of the most passionate fans in their respective leagues. Comparisons can also be drawn from their records and in their new stadium updates.

Ottawa Redblacks NFL Counterpart: Houston Texans

Nothing brings together Ottawa and Houston quite like their football teams, which were compared based on their franchise ages, records, and unique rivalries.

Edmonton Elks NFL Counterpart: New York Giants

The Edmonton Elks and New York Giants have been selected as counterparts based on their historic success but struggle for home turf wins, as well as the fact that they are both marked by intense, long-standing rivalries.

Calgary Stampeders NFL Counterpart: San Francisco 49ers

Calgary and San Francisco are two cities that you may think are nothing alike, but consider their football teams: Each of them have similar records, hall-of-fame players, and even comparable ownership models.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers NFL Counterpart: Minnesota Vikings

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have been matched up with the Minnesota Vikings due to two key ranking factors: Each franchise's playoff record and the coaching staff comparabilities.

