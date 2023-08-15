Callahan Construction Managers: Callahan Construction Completes The 600 for V10 Development

80,000 SF mixed-use development features 85 residential units, restaurant, and commercial space

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Callahan Construction Managers (Callahan), a full-service construction management company based in Bridgewater, Mass., announced today the completion of The 600 mixed-use project for V10 Development, a real estate development company specializing in multi-family mixed-use projects throughout New England. Located on the 600 block of Broadway in Everett, this 80,000 SF of ground-up new construction is steps away from public transportation and the Forbes Five-Star Encore Boston Harbor Resort. The six-story residential complex features 85 residential units ranging from studios to one- and two-bedroom units with high-end finishes. Featuring an array of amenities such as a restaurant, rooftop deck, commercial space, and 37 parking spaces, The 600 is fully leased. A ribbon cutting was held with City of Everett officials on April 27th.

Photo credit: Dronehome Media

Photo credit: Dronehome Media

Callahan was retained to provide pre-construction and construction management services. Two existing buildings on the site were demolished to make room for the new apartment complex. The ground floor was constructed in a podium style and contains the residential lobby, two retail rental areas, mechanical spaces, the loading dock, and parking. Floors two through six are identical wood frame construction and each includes 17 residential units with quartz counters in the bathrooms and kitchens. The roof level has a 4,500 SF roof deck area which will include enclosed restrooms, stairs and elevator lobby, and outdoor seating and cooking areas for use by tenants.

"Back in the summer of 2019, we had the idea of providing comfortable, moderately priced units at the heart of a vibrant street in Everett," said John Tocco, managing director of V10 Development. "Thanks to Callahan and the rest of the project team, we are proud to deliver the 600 to the crown of Broadway and spur additional development throughout the Business District in Everett.

The 600 was designed by Context, a collaborative design workshop. From the beginning, Context embraced the fact that being a large building, on the top of the hill, on one of the busiest streets in Everett, meant that the project would be prominent from many different vantage points. The design team sought to embrace its important location, allowing the building to stand out while being sympathetic to the surrounding neighborhood. In order to keep from feeling too massive and bulky, Context used cantilevered bays and changes in facade materials to break down the facades into something more consistent with neighborhood residential architecture. Masonry was used at the street level to provide a visually familiar and human scaled pedestrian experience.

The project team for The 600 includes:

Owner/Developer: V10 Development

Construction Manager: Callahan Construction

Architect: Context

Civil Engineer: RJ O'Connell & Associates

Structural Engineer: H+O Structural Engineering

Landscape Architecture: MDLA Landscape Architecture

About Callahan Construction Managers

Callahan Construction Managers is a full-service construction management company based in Bridgewater, Mass., with a regional office in White Plains, NY. Callahan has served the New England and Northeast regions for over 65 years. As one of the region's largest open shop construction firms, Callahan provides a wide range of preconstruction and construction management services to local, regional, and national clients. Callahan's markets include multi-family residential, senior housing, affordable housing, hospitality, life sciences, corporate office, educational, retail and tenant fit up. Callahan was voted a 2021 "Top Place to Work" by the Boston Globe and "Best Place to Work" by the Boston Business Journal. Visit www.callahan-inc.comfor more information.

