Firstleaf Named To The Prestigious Inc. 5000 List For Third Consecutive Year; 2nd Ranked Wine Company Within The Food & Beverage Category

NAPA VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / For the third straight year, Inc. announces that Firstleaf is named to its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Firstleaf, America's Most Personalized Wine Company, for a third consecutive year, has earned a spot on the coveted list, which represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent businesses. Within the food & beverage category, Firstleaf is the number two ranked wine company. Some of the leading names in business, including Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Facebook, Patagonia, and others, gained their first national exposure with placement on the Inc. 5000 list and Firstleaf is, once again, in excellent company.

"It really is an honor to be recognized in the Inc. 5000's list for the third consecutive year," said Firstleaf Founder & CEO, Philip James. "Firstleaf remains passionate about wine and providing our customers with the very best wines from the US and around the world. Our expertise in winemaking, along with our patented technology, allows us to offer the very best wine selections for every consumer, from novice to expert. We look forward to continuing to grow in this multi-billion dollar wine industry, offering wine that's personalized to each individual's taste."

"It takes special skill, serious determination and smart operations to reach this milestone...It's an achievement that is truly inspiring...making the Inc. 5000 means you're in the top .5 percent of all privately owned companies," said Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief, Inc.

Firstleaf's mission is to remove the guesswork that comes with wine selection, making it easy to discover new favorites without the "hit or miss." Proprietary technology fuels an online quiz that members take, with personalized wine shipped directly to customers, based on taste preferences. With an accuracy rate of 96%, Firstleaf samples thousands of wines per year, with only 2% becoming part of Firstleaf's impressive portfolio. To date, Firstleaf has earned an astounding 3,000+ industry awards.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2023

About Firstleaf

Firstleaf is America's most personalized wine company, helping over one million people find wines they're guaranteed to love.

Founded by Philip James, a wine industry veteran and Oxford-educated chemist, Firstleaf brings together patented technology, expert winemakers and a WSET-certified wine concierge team to build a unique Wine Profile for each member. Sampling thousands of wines each year from 12 countries across 5 continents, its winemakers select only the finest bottles, curating each shipment individually. In fact, 98% of the monthly boxes shipped by Firstleaf are unique.

In June 2023, Firstleaf surpassed the 3,000 award mark, with more than 500 bottles scoring 90+ points. It's been recognized by Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022, named 2021 Wine Company of the Year in the Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition, and is on Wine Business Monthly's list of Top 50 Largest Wineries.

Firstleaf's deep understanding of winemaking and technology ensures the perfect selection for both beginners and experts: members report a 96% approval rating of the wines chosen especially for them. Also of note: 94% of its customers report that Firstleaf helped them discover wines they love, while 95% are impressed by the variety of wines the company offers. This includes the Fine Wine Collection, Firstleaf's selection of best-in-class wines from around the World.

Industry-leading innovation is seen in the company's 2023 introduction of WinePrintTM. This unique, Firstleaf-only offering provides an in-depth look into member preferences, including favorite wines, varietals and tasting notes. Data-informed by a customer's wine ratings, WinePrint will be a starring feature on the company's soon-to-be-released app, Firstleaf Pocket Sommelier, empowering members to discover new bottles, share favorites with friends and wine retailers, and order confidently in restaurants.

