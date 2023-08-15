Anzeige
15.08.2023 | 16:50
Antea Group: Conducting an EHS Culture Assessment

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Antea Group

Environment, health, and safety (EHS) managers spend a significant amount of time developing, implementing, auditing, and managing their EHS programs-all while training employees, monitoring and measuring performance, and reporting on progress.

But despite their best efforts, many EHS managers still find their programs fail to drive best-in-class performance. Why? In our experience, the lack of a strong and supportive EHS culture is a common culprit. Every company has a distinct corporate culture, and integrating EHS into that culture can be an effective way to create a sustained awareness around a safer, healthier, and more productive work environment.

Follow these 7 steps to conduct and EHS culture assessment: https://us.anteagroup.com/news-events/blog/driving-ehs-performance-7-steps-conducting-ehs-culture-assessment

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Antea Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774306/Conducting-an-EHS-Culture-Assessment

