Antea Group: Conducting an EHS Culture Assessment

Environment, health, and safety (EHS) managers spend a significant amount of time developing, implementing, auditing, and managing their EHS programs-all while training employees, monitoring and measuring performance, and reporting on progress.

But despite their best efforts, many EHS managers still find their programs fail to drive best-in-class performance. Why? In our experience, the lack of a strong and supportive EHS culture is a common culprit. Every company has a distinct corporate culture, and integrating EHS into that culture can be an effective way to create a sustained awareness around a safer, healthier, and more productive work environment.

Follow these 7 steps to conduct and EHS culture assessment: https://us.anteagroup.com/news-events/blog/driving-ehs-performance-7-steps-conducting-ehs-culture-assessment

