TVGla Shifts Focus to Performance Marketing

The L.A.-based agency now provides a triple-threat of outstanding creative that maintains brand integrity, a stress-free production process, and the ability to deliver results-driving assets on a large scale.

CULVER CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / TVGla, a marketing agency based in the Los Angeles area, today announced that, moving forward, it will solely focus on performance marketing creative services.









The agency, founded in 2007, has consistently prioritized high-quality creative, a collaborative and supportive environment, and a frustration-free production process. After years of building successful and thriving partnerships with leading brands such as Max (formerly HBO Max), SoFi, AARP, and the NBA, company executives recognized a pattern of success in driving high levels of growth with their current partners. This insight led them to the decision to focus specifically on performance marketing creative for established brands.

"Simply by staying true to our founding vision of people first and awesome creative, we were already getting incredible results for our clients," said Dimitry Ioffe, CEO and founder. "This shift to performance felt very organic. And now that we're laser focused on it, the sky's the limit."

While zeroing in on performance, TVGla continues its legacy of standout creative.

"We've always had a strong commitment to high-quality creative. From complex, large-scale AR executions to the tiniest of mobile banners, every piece of creative we deliver is important to us because it represents our client's brand out in the world. This is something we have always stood by," said Julie Gargan, VP, Executive Creative Director.

Executives note that their particular combination of offerings sets them apart. "Our ability to develop premium, brand-conscious creative with speed and accuracy while also driving results that surpass expectations is unique," said Brian Pettigrew, President.

Another key differentiator for the TVGla team is their strong, collaborative relationships with their client partners.

"Our secret weapon is our level of service and the experience we create as partners," said Pettigrew. "The ability to deliver incredible creative is a big part of that, but so is the communication, workflow, and a general sense of responsibility to be the best partner we can be."

About TVGla:

TVGla is a leading performance marketing creative agency located in Culver City, California. Established in 2007, we have been pioneering the digital advertising space for over 15 years. We build thriving partnerships with leading brands because we believe creative is as important as the media that delivers it. We excel at executing high-quality performance creative, at large scale, translating brand creative into performance marketing assets that deliver successful results for our partners. We have long-standing, collaborative partnerships with leading Fortune 100 brands across many verticals, including entertainment, finance, professional sports, and technology. Our team is highly adept in developing always-on, paid digital, social media, and full lifecycle-marketing campaigns that drive growth for corporations that want their brands to be a part of their customers' everyday lives. To learn more about TVGla, visit our website at www.tvgla.com or email us at info@tvgla.com.

