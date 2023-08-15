Propelus Joins Forces With The DAISY Foundation to Bring Nation's Extraordinary Nurses Into the Limelight

As part of the partnership, Propelus will join The DAISY Foundation to recognize compassionate and skilled nurses and collaborate to extend support for nursing career advancement.

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Propelus, a leader in workforce compliance management and continuing education, announced the company has joined forces with The DAISY Foundation, the international leader in meaningful recognition of nurses, to spotlight the compassion and positive impact within the nursing profession.

Championing healthcare professionals has long been central to Propelus. The values-driven, innovation-focused company created the first compliance management software for healthcare professionals and their licensure boards in 2003, since expanding to support healthcare organizations. For over 20 years, Propelus has been dedicated to serving the industry with innovative workforce and talent management, safety, and compliance solutions, empowering millions of professionals to advance their careers.

In the U.S., more than 5.2 million nurses play a crucial role in protecting the health and safety of patients and their families, while delivering comfort and support across the continuum of care. They often commit long hours, sacrifice precious time with loved ones, and provide unwavering optimism during difficult times.

The DAISY Foundation was established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes in 1999, who experienced an eight-week hospitalization while coping with the autoimmune disease Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia Purpura (ITP). While Barnes passed soon after his diagnosis, the family was humbled and impressed by the kindness and compassion shown to him by staff nurses during a very difficult time.

Recognizing that nurses often serve as the unsung heroes of healthcare, they created The DAISY Award® for Extraordinary Nurses to honor nurses who provide extraordinary compassionate care. Since then, more than 210,000 nurses around the world have been honored with the award in recognition of their dedication and the profound difference they make in the lives of their patients, families and colleagues.

"Partnering with The DAISY Foundation was a natural extension of Propelus's commitment to supporting nurses and highlighting genuine collective appreciation," said Propelus CEO Julie Walker.

"Nurses are the heart of healthcare. Each day their hard work and devotion are a testament to the vital role they play in promoting the well-being and resilience of our communities," Walker added. "We are honored to partner with The DAISY Foundation and celebrate the contributions of the nursing profession and look forward to providing new opportunities to help and inspire nurses as they progress throughout their career journeys."

DAISY Award Honorees are eligible to receive a host of benefits, including tuition assistance, ANCC certifications, continuing education, professional engagement, and more. In addition to providing ongoing recognition of nursing excellence, Propelus and the DAISY Foundation will collaborate on a benefits program to further celebrate DAISY award recipients.

"The DAISY Foundation is delighted to partner with Propelus and promote our shared values around celebrating nurses who are making a difference in patients' lives," said Deb Zimmermann, DAISY Foundation CEO. "We were impressed by the company's technology and connections with licensing boards, education providers, and licensed professionals to ease the workload burden for nurses. We are excited to work with Propelus to uncover even more opportunities to say, 'thank you' to nurses and help them renew their commitment to the profession."

Learn more about The DAISY Foundation's partnership with Propelus here.

About Propelus

Propelus is modernizing how professionals, their employers, regulators, and partners work better together. For over 20 years, Propelus solutions - CE Broker, EverCheck, and Immuware - have propelled the progress of millions of dedicated professionals. Our market-leading workforce compliance management technology, full-lifecycle continuing education management software, and vital data simplify total professional management for a happier workforce, better operations, and safer communities.

We power professionals.

Learn more at www.propelus.com.

Contact Information

Jean Chen

CMO, Propelus

jeanchen@propelus.com

720.445.5537

SOURCE: Propelus

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774309/Propelus-Joins-Forces-With-The-DAISY-Foundation-to-Bring-Nations-Extraordinary-Nurses-Into-the-Limelight