Proxima Clinical Research Named to Inc. 5000 Most Successful Companies in America for the 2nd Consecutive Year, and Recognized by dotCOMM Awards with Its Highest Achievement

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Proxima Clinical Research ("Proxima CRO"), a contract research organization advancing MedTech, biotech and pharmaceutical innovation was recently recognized with two achievements that underscore its commitment to excellence and innovation. Proxima CRO has again made the Inc 5000 List of the most successful companies in America as well as received recognition in digital creativity from dotCOMM Awards.

Proxima CRO Ranks No. 1690 on Inc. 5000

With over 6 million companies?in the U.S., only 5,000 make the Inc. 5000 list. This is the second year in a row Proxima CRO has made the list. This recognition places Proxima among the top third of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States and joins other impressive brands that have historically been on this list such as Pandora, 7-Eleven, Zipcar, and Zappos. The company's significant growth, resilience, and commitment to advancing medical device and pharmaceutical solutions have fueled its place on the respected list.

"An Innovator's Journey" Garners Platinum at dotCOMM Awards

The Proxima CRO video, " An Innovator's Journey ," has earned a Platinum Award from dotCOMM Awards, a global competition celebrating outstanding achievements in web creativity and digital communication. The video chronicles the transformation of a young innovator named Xima, tracing her evolution from early Tinkertoys to groundbreaking robotics and ultimately the creation of her first medical device. The award recognizes Proxima's ability to convey innovative ideas through compelling storytelling and creative excellence. This is 7th dotCOMM award and 26th award overall received by the internal creative team and their fellow Proximites at Proxima CRO.

"I'm consistently amazed by our team and their achievements. Although we don't work to receive awards, it's rewarding when others recognize what I see every day," affirms Kevin Coker , CEO of Proxima Clinical Research. "These achievements showcase our team's dedication to pushing boundaries, fostering creativity, and delivering transformative solutions to our clients."

Both the Inc. 5000 ranking and the dotCOMM Awards highlight Proxima CRO's significant contributions to the fields of clinical research, healthcare innovation, and the power of digital storytelling.

About Proxima Clinical Research

Proxima Clinical Research ("Proxima CRO") is a contract research organization providing regulatory, quality, and clinical research expertise to a diverse range of life sciences companies. Headquartered within the Houston Texas Medical Center, the world's largest medical complex, Proxima CRO partners with medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic firms across 18 countries and five continents. Founded in 2017, Proxima CRO operates as a registered Delaware C Corporation. To learn more about Proxima and its expanding team, visit ProximaCRO.com .

