ACCESSWIRE
15.08.2023 | 17:14
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ERP Advisors Group Explores How HCM Software Can Propel Businesses Forward

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / On Thursday, Aug. 17, ERP Advisors Group's Lead Expert to CEOs & CFOs Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal, will explore how executives can utilize top Human Capital Management (HCM) applications to propel their organizations forward into new eras of human capital value in the webinar "Why Really Great HCM Software Should Matter to Your Business".

ERP Advisors Group Logo

ERP Advisors Group Logo
ERP Advisors Group in front of white mountain logo.

Open registration is available at: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events

Sign up here for the live broadcast: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/hcm-software

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/hcm-software

Contact Information

Erica Windle
Principal, Operations
erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com
720-542-7803

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774071/ERP-Advisors-Group-Explores-How-HCM-Software-Can-Propel-Businesses-Forward

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
