XRPH is an innovative, scalable solutions company utilizing Web3 technology to revolutionize the way people access and afford healthcare services globally.

Introducing XRP Healthcare

XRP Healthcare (XRPH) is an innovative, scalable solutions company utilizing Web3 technology to create a decentralized marketplace for pharmaceuticals and healthcare services on the XRP Ledger.

XRP Healthcare (XRPH) is at the forefront of healthcare innovation, utilizing Web3 technology to create a decentralized marketplace for pharmaceuticals and healthcare services on the XRP Ledger. This revolutionary approach aims to reshape global healthcare accessibility and affordability. XRPH's mission extends to bridging healthcare gaps in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil, where rising chronic diseases and growing populations require innovative solutions. By offering faster cross-border payment transactions through a mobile app, XRPH empowers individuals in underserved regions to access quality medical services.

Through its native cryptocurrency token (XRPH), XRPH enhances transparency and security in transactions, enabling seamless purchases of medications and healthcare products. The XRPH mobile app not only facilitates swift transactions but also empowers medical distribution in regions with limited healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, XRP Healthcare Africa, a subsidiary, focuses on merging and acquiring healthcare entities across the African continent, with plans to leverage the XRPH token for payments within its integrated healthcare system. The token's role extends to the XRPH Prescription Savings Card, offering savings on prescriptions and rewarding users with XRPH tokens. XRPH's choice of the XRP Ledger underscores its commitment to efficiency and scalability. In collaboration with media partner Cision, XRPH seeks to promote its vision through strategic media engagement. With a capped token supply and a diverse team of experts, XRP Healthcare is poised to drive transformative change in healthcare accessibility globally.

About XRPH Token

Based on XRP, XRPH has a total supply of 100 million (i.e. 100,000,000) and a circulating supply of 34.9 million (34,945,000). The tokenomics distribution comprises 4.44% for partnerships, 10.0% for the token sale, 33.0% allocated for exchanges, 15.0% for the team, 17.6% for liquidity, and 20.0% for eco-system incentives. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on August 16, 2023, investors who are interested in XRPH can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

