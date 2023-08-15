MLG Capital Climbs Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest Growing Private Companies In U.S. For Third Consecutive Year

Private equity real estate investment firm is among top 10 companies in Milwaukee and top 30 in Wisconsin to make the annual ranking

BROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / The 2023 Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the United States was announced with MLG Holdings, parent of MLG Capital, named 3141st on the list. The company made significant strides in its year-over-year ranking, coming in at 101st overall in the Real Estate category (compared to 145th in 2022), 26th in the State of Wisconsin (compared to 38th in 2022) and 9th of all companies in the Milwaukee metro area (compared to 15th in 2022).

The private investment real estate management firm headquartered in Brookfield, Wis., has been achieving significant and sustainable growth over the past several years, recording back-to-back years that surpassed $1 billion in commercial real estate acquisitions, while also growing and launching new private real estate funds, including its MLG Private Fund VI and its unique Legacy Fund.

"Being ranked for the third consecutive year on the acclaimed Inc. 5000 list is a great testament to the talented and tenured team at MLG Capital that works hard day in and out to source and execute smart deals for our investors," said Tim Wallen, CEO and Principal of MLG Capital. "We're excited about our firm's accomplishments in recent years, and we remain focused on stable and sustainable growth to best benefit our investors, employees and communities."

MLG Capital now has active, exited or pending investments totaling approximately 43.6 million square feet of total space across the U.S., with exited and estimated current value exceeding $6.4 billion. The firm has been acquiring assets since 1987. Since 2012, MLG has operated under multiple fund strategies, providing investors the opportunity to participate in portfolios of assets rather than individual deals. MLG's property acquisitions focus on geographic, asset class and asset type diversification. The firm opened its MLG Private Fund VI in May 2022 with an equity raise goal of $400 million.

The Inc. 5000 list has been produced every year since 1982 and analyzes company data to identify the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is the premier outsourced investment manager in private real estate for investment advisors, family offices and accredited high net worth individuals. Since its inception in 1987, the firm and associated entities have had active, exited, or pending investments totaling approximately ±43.6 million square feet of total space across the United States, inclusive of more than 37,100 apartment units, with exited and estimated current value exceeding $6.4 billion, as of 6/30/23. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell an investment in a security. Offers to sell an investment in a security can only be made to a qualified purchaser by delivery of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"), any supplements to the Memorandum and accompanied by a Subscription Document Booklet. The information contained in this release may be preliminary in nature and may have not been independently verified by MLG Capital or its affiliates. The recipient of this release should consult with its own investment, tax and/or legal professionals about the merits of the investment. MLG Capital does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information presented in this release. Any financial information or projections may be initial estimates and may be subject to change without notice to recipient. An investment into a private offering is subject to various risks, none of which are described herein. All figures as of 6/30/2023. Value consists of disposed of assets as well as the current internal valuation of currently held assets as of 6/30/2023. Values may not have been reviewed by an independent 3rd party and may be internal projections.

