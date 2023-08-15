Hometown Social, LLC: Buc-ee's to Break Ground on New Travel Center in Harrison County, MS on Sept. 13

Harrison County Will Be the First Buc-ee's in Mississippi

HARRISON COUNTY, MS / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will break ground on its new travel center in Harrison County, Mississippi, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. CDT. Buc-ee's will celebrate the start of construction with a ceremony attended by local leaders.

Buc-ee's Harrison County will be the first Buc-ee's location in Mississippi.

Located at I-10 and Menge Avenue, Buc-ee's Harrison County will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions and 24 EV charging stations. Buc-ee's favorites, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries, will all be available. Visitors will find thousands of snack, meal and drink options, as well as the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for over 40 years.

Attendees of the Buc-ee's Harrison County groundbreaking ceremony will include the Harrison County Board of Supervisors, including Rebecca Powers, District 2 President; Marlin Ladner, District 3 Vice President; Beverly Martin, District 1; Connie Rockco, District 5; and Kent Jones, District 4.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee's operates 46 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Now, Buc-ee's is headed West with store groundbreakings in Colorado and Missouri.

"Harrison County is a vibrant community with five thriving cities and stunning beaches," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "It's perfectly situated along I-10 between our Texas and Alabama stores and we can't wait to be the best place to stop on the Mississippi Coast."

Throughout the project, Buc-ee's corporate development team will continue to work closely with local partners. Buc-ee's Harrison County will bring at least 200 full-time jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 34 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store, as well as 12 locations in other states. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for its customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

