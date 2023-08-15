Signals Announces AI Revenue Summit's Keynote Speaker Dave Elkington, Founder of InsideSales and Co-Founder of Signals and Silicon Slopes

Signals today announced the AI Revenue Summit full speaker list and keynote speaker, Founder Dave Elkington.

LEHI, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Signals, a pioneering AI marketing tool, today announced the keynote speaker for the AI Revenue Summit will be Dave Elkington, founder of InsideSales and co-founder of Signals and Silicon Slopes. Featuring 30 live and pre-recorded speaker sessions, the free one-day virtual event takes place on Aug. 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT.

Attendees of the Summit will have the opportunity to participate in four-plus hours of live presentations along with over 15 hours of exclusively pre-recorded presentations. The Summit will cover a range of topics including "Sales and AI," "Marketing and AI," and "GTM AI."

The following speakers will be featured at the AI Revenue Summit:

Dave Elkington, Founder of InsideSales and Co-Founder of Silicon Slopes and Signals

Jon Miller, CMO of Demandbase

Matt Heinz, Founder and President of Heinz Marketing

Ryan Staley, Founder and CEO at Whale Boss

Matt Millen, Co-Founder and President at Regie.ai

Billy Bateman, Co-Founder of Signals

Scott Logan, CMO of Kronologic

James Gilbert, CMO of Flip

Udi Ledergor, Chief Evangelist at Gong

Dan Morgese, Senior Manager, Content Strategy and Research at Gong

Gabe Larsen, CMO of Kustomer

Steve Error, Director of Sales at Signals

Jordan Crawford, Founder of Blueprint

Katie Penner, Head of Sales Development Strategy & Enablement at Sendoso

Mariah West, VP of Marketing at VIB

Katie Dematteis, Interim Head of Marketing at Eldritch Foundry

Brian Christensen, Managing Partner at All the AI

Ryan Vaillancourt, VP of Sales at Revenue.io

Maria Bross, Director of Performance Consulting at Revenue.io

Dan Baird, Co-Founder and Product Lead at Wrench.ai

Will Aitken, Sales Content Creator at Lavender

Sarah Tamilarasan, CEO at SOTAOG

Ben Sternsmith, Chief Revenue Officer at Sybill

Nishit Asnani, Co-Founder at Sybill

M. Nadia Vincent, Executive Advisor at Digital Transformation Leaders

Daniel Englebretson, Chief Customer Officer at Khronos

Lauren McCormack, VP-Demand Gen Leader at Revenue Pulse

Somya Kapoor, CEO of TheLoops

Martin Miranda, CEO and CRO of EventStack and Spaghett.ai

Jeff Crane, Founder of AI Incubated

The event will be broadcast from airevenuesummit.com, YouTube, and LinkedIn. In addition to the presentations, the AI Revenue Summit Awards will be announced at the event. These awards recognize AI Engineers, AI Practitioners, AI Strategists, and Thought Leaders who are crowd-nominated and voted.

To register for free or to vote for AI Revenue leaders awards, go to airevenuesummit.com.

About Signals:

Signals is an award-winning Analytics and AI solution allowing you to segment, identify, and convert web traffic with automated workflows. Signals is easily implemented into your marketing and sales teams to convert traffic on your website into customers. Signals is used by renowned tech brands such as Domo, ObservePoint, Archive360 and OpenTable. Discover more about Signals and its groundbreaking solutions by visiting getsignals.ai.

