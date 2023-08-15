Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2023) - , 8/15/2023 Boardsi, a pioneering platform connecting top executives with organizations seeking board members and advisors, proudly announces its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the year 2023. Placing the company at an impressive 640th position overall in the United States, 8th in Nevada, and a remarkable 29th in the Human Resources sector, this recognition underscores the company's exceptional growth and dedication to excellence.





Image 1



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8934/177337_boardsi500.jpg

Boardsi's transformational journey, under the direction of CEO Martin Rowinski, has resulted in a remarkable ranking on the Inc. 5000 list, highlighting the company's exponential growth, innovation, and influence in the business landscape. Martin Rowinski shared, "We are thrilled and humbled by this incredible achievement. It's a testament to the relentless dedication of the entire Boardsi team and the collaborative spirit that fuels our success."

The Inc. 5000 list, widely regarded as a premier recognition for the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, evaluates companies based on their revenue growth over a three-year period. Boardsi's impressive placement demonstrates its consistent and significant expansion, which is a result of its dedication to offering top-notch services to its clients and partners.

Boardsi has emerged as a game-changer in the board advisory and executive recruitment space, offering a platform that bridges the gap between top executives and organizations seeking their expertise. This recognition on the Inc. 5000 list reflects the company's strategic approach, innovative solutions, and exceptional leadership in the industry.

With this recognition, Boardsi reaffirms its commitment to empowering businesses and executives to achieve their highest potential. The company's impact continues to resonate in the boardroom, fostering meaningful connections and driving impactful collaborations.

For more information about Boardsi and its services, please visit https://boardsi.com.

About Boardsi

Boardsi is a pioneering platform that connects accomplished executives with organizations seeking advisory board members and senior advisors. Through its innovative approach, Boardsi empowers businesses to tap into a diverse pool of seasoned professionals who bring their expertise to drive growth and innovation. With a commitment to excellence and a track record of success, Boardsi has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking impactful advisory board members.

Media Contact: Lisa Williams

Marketing Director

lisa.williams@boardsi.com

(707) 327-6599

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177337