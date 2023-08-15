KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment Expands Its Equity Orginations Team in the Northeast With the Addition of Zammy Arcos

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) has appointed Zammy Arcos to senior relationship manager, to expand the firm's equity originations activity. She will be focused on KeyBank's community development banking efforts in North Carolina and the Northeast region. The move comes as KeyBank continues its commitment to affordable housing across the country, with a focus on expanding its CDLI platform. Arcos is based in Charlotte, N.C. and reports to Victoria O'Brien, senior vice president and head of equity originations at KeyBank Real Estate Capital.

"I am thrilled to welcome Zammy to the team to expand our reach," said O'Brien. "In 2021 we set a goal to double affordable housing investments and lending by the end of 2023, and with our continued focus on expanding our team and services, we are projected to reach that mark."

Arcos brings more than 15 years of experience focused on community development and commercial real estate to KeyBank. Arcos spent much of her career at Bank of America across the Midwest and Southeast markets in the Community Development Banking Group where she most recently served as a Credit Officer focused on construction and permanent debt financing as well as tax credit equity investments for the acquisition, construction, and rehabilitation of affordable housing projects.

Arcos earned her B.B.A degree from Loyola University in Chicago.

About KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment

KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) finances projects that stabilize and revitalize communities across all 50 states. As one of the top affordable housing capital providers in the country, KeyBank's platform brings together construction, acquisition, bridge-to-re-syndication, and preservation loans, as well as lines of credit, Agency and HUD permanent mortgage executions, and equity investments for low-income housing projects, especially Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) financing. KeyBank has earned 10 consecutive "Outstanding" ratings on the Community Reinvestment Act exam, from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, making it the first U.S. national bank among the 25 largest to do so since the Act's passage in 1977.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $195 billion at June 30, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

Photo: Zammy Arcos; KeyBank CDLI Senior Relationship Manager.

