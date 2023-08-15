Apprentice.io: Apprentice Announces Major Tempo Manufacturing Cloud Release Built to Support Commercial Manufacturing of the Future

Updates to Tempo's Manufacturing Execution System and Connected Manufacturing Network Drive Greater Efficiency and Scalability

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Apprentice, which helps life science manufacturers get treatments to patients faster by providing one platform to turn molecules into medicine, announced today a major release to its Tempo Manufacturing Cloud, focused on extending product capabilities for modern commercial manufacturing.

Develop complex procedure workflows through a click-and-drag visual flow of steps for easier process design for scientists.

The 7.0 Release deepens Tempo's existing features in its Manufacturing Execution System (MES) that support commercial production and adds a new product, the Connected Manufacturing Network (CMN), that creates a connected digital network across internal and external sites.

Deepening Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Capabilities

"We want to help our customers navigate today's complex manufacturing environment as drug therapies become more specialized and scalability becomes more important," said Angelo Stracquatanio, CEO & Co-founder of Apprentice.io. "With the 7.0 release, we're building the technological innovation that will directly reduce cost, increase speed, and maximize yield of commercial manufacturing so that lifesaving medicines get to patients in need."

In addition to 30+ new features and enhancements, seven key new capabilities standout:

Develop complex procedure workflows through a click-and-drag visual flow of steps for easier process design for scientists. Kitting : Use and consume predefined resource sets instead of searching for individual components in order to streamline procedures and save valuable time.

: Use and consume predefined resource sets instead of searching for individual components in order to streamline procedures and save valuable time. Automatic step execution: Execute actions within a procedure step, such as calculations or scanning equipment, in addition to creating steps that connect to other equipment or even other systems with in-step integration.

Execute actions within a procedure step, such as calculations or scanning equipment, in addition to creating steps that connect to other equipment or even other systems with in-step integration. Remote Assistance: Adapt to constant change during execution and drive faster reviews with real-time embedded video conferencing from a procedure run.

Adapt to constant change during execution and drive faster reviews with real-time embedded video conferencing from a procedure run. Conditional Step Navigation: Guide an operator to one of several procedure step options using 'if', 'if then', or 'else' statements based on the result of the previous step.

Guide an operator to one of several procedure step options using 'if', 'if then', or 'else' statements based on the result of the previous step. New integrations: Start batch runs directly from an External DCS to support automated batch runs.

Start batch runs directly from an External DCS to support automated batch runs. Web execution: Gain greater operational flexibility with the new ability to execute from your web browser, in addition to Tempo's iPad and wearable headset.

The Connected Manufacturing Network

The 7.0 release also includes the new CMN product. Tempo's CMN enables you to drive value at the site-level, the enterprise-level, and across external partners. To achieve this, CMN brings together four powerful capabilities:

Product Lifecycle Data: Consolidate data for each stage of a drug's lifecycle in one place.

Consolidate data for each stage of a drug's lifecycle in one place. Enterprise Recipe Management: Optimize enterprise recipe management across environments and sites.

Optimize enterprise recipe management across environments and sites. External Manufacturing Collaboration: Ditch email and calls for automated communications.

Ditch email and calls for automated communications. Tech Transfer: Quickly and easily move all your master resources and data.

These key tools allow you to coordinate the materials, equipment, recipes, and personnel needed to plan, execute, test, and release a batch from one shared system to accelerate the end-to-end drug production lifecycle.

Launching Tempo with the Team

Apprentice held a virtual launch event on Tuesday with 100+ attendees highlighting the new commercial functionality and the success of its recently released CMN package.

Event sessions covered everything from Apprentice's more sophisticated commercial manufacturing capabilities to its new quarterly release cadence, additional quality updates, and the formation of its partner program.

"We have a clear vision for building a product that can support the future of commercial manufacturing and connect enterprise-wide operations across internal and external sites and teams," said Jean Barmash, CTO at Apprentice. "We will continue to up-level our product capabilities and standardize our approach so that our customers can rely on one system for accelerating critical drug production."

About Apprentice

Apprentice helps life science manufacturers get therapeutics to patients faster by providing one platform to turn molecules into medicine. Our Tempo Manufacturing Cloud accelerates the end-to-end drug product lifecycle by connecting together distributed teams and sites, helping them execute better on the shop floor, and optimizing their operations through enterprise-wide visibility. From preclinical benchtop to large-scale commercial manufacturing, Tempo keeps your global teams connected, empowered, and in sync.

With $207M in funding, a 3.4x growth YoY rate, and 218% net customer retention, Apprentice is a trusted partner to modernize your operations and change the way drugs are made in your facility. Learn how leading companies like Synthego and Bristol Myers Squibb are using Tempo to scale from drug discovery to patient delivery faster at www.apprentice.io.

