Harrison, New York State--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2023) - Carthage Capital officially launches its investment fund and was announced by Founder Stephen Wu, known for his past work as a startup founder, financial analyst, and AI engineer. The newly established investment fund has secured more than $10 million in its first round of funding.

Official Establishment of Carthage Capital Announced by Stephen Wu

An Overview of Carthage Capital

Carthage Capital aims to generate a safe and consistent weekly profit for investors. Unlike conventional investment strategies that try to predict a market direction, Carthage focuses on a specific stock price staying within a certain range in a given timeframe. As such, Carthage's strategy is uncorrelated with the market and has been profitable in both bull and bear markets over the past four years. It utilizes extensive market research, financial analysis, statistical modeling, and fundamental analysis to make investment decisions.

Stephen Wu, Founder of Carthage Capital

Stephen Wu's career encompasses roles in both technology and finance. After completing his double major in Computer Science and Philosophy at Carnegie Mellon University, Wu worked as an AI software engineer for six years at top AI firms and as a financial analyst at BlueRun Ventures for two years. During this time, he combined statistics with finance and applied industry-specific statistical AI to options trading in his personal portfolio and learned extensively from executives at leading investment firms such as Neuberger Berman and Citadel. After over four years of strong investment performance, he launched his own fund with partners and welcomes investors to join his journey.





Carthage Capital, Logo

Additional Information

The investors in Carthage Capital come from a variety of backgrounds. Among them are former hedge fund managers, executives at Fortune 500 tech companies, legal professionals, venture capitalists, and startup founders. Carthage allows any accredited investor to participate.

Carthage investors are given a transparent dashboard that shows daily returns and allows a flexible withdrawal policy - there is no lock-up period so investors can deposit/withdraw anytime.

Contact Information

Carthage Capital, website: www.carthagecap.com

Carthage Capital, email: info@carthagecap.com

Carthage Capital, Pitch Deck: View Pitch Deck

Stephen Wu, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/swu95

