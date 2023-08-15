Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.08.2023

WKN: A3DQ02 | ISIN: CA02312A1066 | Ticker-Symbol: 72Q
Frankfurt
15.08.23
14:12 Uhr
0,490 Euro
+0,006
+1,24 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
15.08.2023 | 20:02
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.: Holding(s) in Company

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Amaroq Minerals Ltd. ("Amaroq" or the "Corporation" or the "Company") (AIM:AMRQ)(TSXV:AMRQ)(NASDAQ First North:AMRQ) notes that, following completion of its recent share register analysis, Chelverton Asset Management now owns under 3% of the Company's share capital.

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
eo@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development
+44 (0)7713 126727
ew@amaroqminerals.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Callum Stewart
Varun Talwar
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)
John Prior
Hugh Rich
Dougie Mcleod
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Charlie Dingwall
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

For Company updates:

Follow @Amaroq_minerals on Twitter
Follow Amaroq Minerals Inc. on LinkedIn

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,866.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.

SOURCE: Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774358/Holdings-in-Company

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.