CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Evergreen Podcasts, a premier podcast production network, is excited to announce its partnership with Osiris Media, the leading storyteller in music. This strategic collaboration aims to combine the intimacy of podcasts with the power of music, creating a unique and immersive experience for music enthusiasts worldwide.

Evergreen Podcasts Partners with Osiris Media, Amplifying Music Storytelling through Podcasts

Osiris Media has established itself as a pioneer in the podcasting industry by delivering engaging and informative content that captivates music fans. With a diverse portfolio of podcasts, Osiris showcases its expertise in collaborating with leading artists, uncovering untold stories, and crafting compelling narratives in partnership with brands to bring music to life.

Osiris Media has collaborated with several notable artists and music companies to produce podcasts, including David Crosby, Trey Anastasio, Audacy, Rhett Miller, Maggie Rose, and Eric Krasno. They have also covered events such as the Newport Folk Festival. These podcasts have resonated with audiences, providing an in-depth exploration of artists' journeys, behind-the-scenes experiences, and profound insights into the music industry.

Moreover, Osiris Media celebrates the vibrant and dedicated fan communities by producing podcasts focused on iconic bands like Phish, The Grateful Dead, Goose, and more. By delving into these artists' musical legacies, live performances, and cultural impact, Osiris fosters a sense of camaraderie and connection among fans worldwide.

Through this partnership, Evergreen Podcasts and Osiris Media aim to enhance the podcasting landscape by offering compelling, high-quality content that entertains, educates, and inspires music lovers. By leveraging their respective strengths and expertise, both networks will collaborate on creating new shows, exploring fresh narratives, and delivering captivating storytelling experiences to a global audience.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Osiris Media," said Michael DeAloia, CEO of Evergreen Podcasts. "Their passion for music and ability to create interesting podcasts aligns perfectly with our mission to produce exceptional content. Together, we will expand the boundaries of podcasting and provide audiences with an extraordinary listening experience."

"We're excited to partner with Evergreen Podcasts, a trusted name in the podcast industry," said RJ Bee, CEO of Osiris Media. "Our shared commitment to creating immersive storytelling experiences will undoubtedly result in unique content that resonates with music enthusiasts worldwide. This collaboration opens up exciting possibilities for us to connect with new audiences and further elevate the art of music podcasting."

The partnership between Evergreen Podcasts and Osiris Media signifies a significant step forward in the evolution of music storytelling through podcasting. Together, they will continue to push boundaries, captivate audiences, and bring the magic of music to listeners everywhere.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts is an established podcast production network with a catalog of entertaining and thought-provoking shows rooted in high production quality and artistic integrity. With a diverse range of podcasts spanning genres such as true crime, pop culture, comedy, and beyond, Evergreen Podcasts connects listeners with engaging content that informs, entertains, and inspires. For more information, visit evergreenpodcasts.com.

About Osiris Media

Osiris Media is the leading storyteller in music, offering captivating podcasts that combine the power of music with the intimacy of podcasting. With a focus on creating immersive experiences, Osiris collaborates with leading artists, uncovers untold stories, and partners with brands to craft compelling narratives that bring music to life. Osiris produces various podcasts that inform and delight music fans worldwide. To explore their podcast offerings, visit osirispod.com.

