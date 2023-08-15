Florida Marketing Agency One Firefly Scores Spot on the Inc. 5000 List for 4th Consecutive Year - Landing at No. 3844

CORAL SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / One Firefly, a digital marketing agency that caters to technology professionals in the residential and commercial custom integration markets, announced today a remarkable milestone by attaining a position on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list in 2023 for the fourth consecutive year in a row. This year, One Firefly ranked at No. 3844. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-privately owned, entrepreneurial businesses.



"Securing a position on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year is a monumental achievement that speaks to the dedication of our team and the trust of our clients," said Ron Callis, Founder and CEO of One Firefly. "This exemplifies our unwavering commitment to driving growth and igniting success in the businesses we serve. We are deeply honored and humbled."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

One Firefly's journey began with a vision to empower custom AV and integration businesses with effective marketing strategies, enabling them to vertically specialize in a niche space and stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape. Over the years, the company has evolved into a dynamic force, offering a comprehensive suite of services encompassing web design, branding, digital marketing, and more. The agency's success story is a testament to its relentless pursuit of excellence and unwavering dedication to its clients' successes.

Looking ahead, One Firefly has exciting plans on the horizon. The company is committed to expanding its offerings, embracing emerging technologies like AI, and staying at the forefront of marketing trends to serve its clients better. One Firefly aims to maintain its upward trajectory and inspire other businesses in the industry to achieve similar milestones. "This recognition speaks volumes about our financial and strategic decision-making, both of which have been pivotal in our consistent growth trajectory," said Taylor Whipple, CFO of One Firefly.

In an industry characterized by rapid changes and fierce competition, recognizing One Firefly's sustained growth on the Inc. 5000 list carries profound significance. It signifies the agency's ability to navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and consistently deliver exceptional results. One Firefly's success story is a testament to the crucial role marketing plays in helping businesses survive and thrive in today's ever-evolving business landscape.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Wednesday, Aug. 23.

About One Firefly

One Firefly is an award-winning, full-service marketing agency that caters to technology professionals in the residential and commercial custom integration markets. One Firefly is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida, with staff throughout North America, and has been operating since 2007.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches over 50 million people across various channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, allows the founders of top businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

