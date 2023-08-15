Radical Imaging LLC: Radical Imaging and Medicai Partner Together to Integrate FlexView in Medicai's Platform

Radical Imaging Partners with Medicai to Provide an All-in-One Medical Imaging Infrastructure, Workflows Management System and Viewer Solution

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Radical Imaging LLC, a pioneer in medical imaging informatics, interoperability, and integrations, announced today that it is partnering with Medicai, a provider of decentralized cloud-based infrastructure (PACS, VNA and exchange) that enables healthcare providers to seamlessly and securely manage and exchange imaging data. This partnership will enable Medicai's customers to easily opt-in to use FlexView as their viewer in Medicai's platform and FlexView's customers to have Medicai's ready-made solution when it is required that they use a central repository for medical images and associated patient data from multiple healthcare systems in conjunction with the viewer.

FlexView is a professionally supported, SaaS cloud medical imaging viewer created by Radical Imaging that is based on the Open Health Imaging Foundation (OHIF) framework. It is a commercial-grade, production-ready solution that can easily be incorporated into any medical imaging system, seamlessly providing the viewing and analysis capabilities for any type of medical image or workflow. FlexView adds to OHIF's extensibility model by introducing the ability to deploy plugins at runtime. This is crucial to enable the addition of new features dynamically, such as AI-based tools, without causing disruptions or system downtime. Users will be able to discover, opt into and use these value-added services as they become available in the FlexView Extension Marketplace. FlexView will be available to the general public in September 2023.

Medicai's cloud-based platform provides physicians with instant access to patient medical images, such as X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs, and other relevant medical files, regardless of location. It enables them to view and analyze medical images, make diagnoses, and collaborate with other medical professionals across different healthcare settings in real-time to make more informed decisions about patient treatment. The platform is designed to be user-friendly and scalable, allowing healthcare providers to easily access and share imaging data across a network of providers.

Medicai's interoperable medical imaging architecture enables seamless communication and data exchange between different medical imaging systems and healthcare applications, regardless of the vendor or technology used. The platform is built on industry-standard protocols, including DICOM and HL7, ensuring that it can easily integrate with other healthcare systems, such as Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS). A vendor-neutral archive (VNA) is included, which acts as a central repository for medical images and associated patient data, and supports various DICOM standards and image formats. A set of interfaces and APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) that enable different systems and applications to communicate with each other is also included, promoting interoperability and enabling more efficient workflows.

"We are excited to have FlexView fully integrated into Medicai's platform on day one of our launch of FlexView. This integration will benefit both Medicai's existing customers and FlexView's future customers by having a best-in-class, all-in-one medical imaging infrastructure and viewer solution at the ready when required," said Rob Lewis, CEO of Radical Imaging.

Radical Imaging is a software company focused entirely on medical imaging. It offers software system design and planning, contract software development and consulting to help its partners solve their most challenging medical imaging problems using modern cloud and web platforms like Cornerstone.js and OHIF which it co-developed with Massachusetts General Hospital. In 2023, Radical Imaging will be releasing its first commercial product, FlexView, a commercial version of OHIF. For more information, visit RadicalImaging.com.

Medicai is an awarded suite of software systems for organizations working with medical imaging: imaging centers, hospitals, and specialized providers, offering fully secure and compliant imaging data management. Medicai's software components include: a cloud-native, decentralized medical imaging infrastructure and workflows management system, web and mobile applications for doctors and patients to collaborate on imaging data, and a cost-effective data archiving solution. For more information, please visit medicai.io.

