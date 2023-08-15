CY Vision Appoints Sandeep Ohri as New CEO to Lead the Company Into Commercialization

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / CY Vision, a leading developer of holographic display technologies, today announced that it has named Sandeep Ohri as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Ohri's appointment comes at a crucial juncture for CY Vision as the company continues to solidify its position as an industry leader and prepares for commercialization. His vision for the future, a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, and dedication to fostering a culture of collaboration and inclusion align perfectly with the values that CY Vision holds dear.

"We are delighted to welcome Sandeep Ohri as our new CEO. His exceptional leadership skills, strategic insights, and deep industry knowledge make him the ideal choice to lead CY Vision," said Orkun Oguz, Co-Founder and Board Member of CY Vision. "We have great confidence in his ability to steer the company towards even greater achievements in the future."

Ohri has 20+ years of experience in building new businesses and launching products in the automotive and technology industries. Before joining CY Vision, he served as Senior Vice President of Product Management at Torc Robotics, an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, and as Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships at Phantom AI. He also held senior leadership positions at NIO, Harley-Davidson, and Stellantis, where he was responsible for business strategy, business development, and product portfolio management.

"I am honored to join the exceptional team at CY Vision," said Sandeep Ohri. "CY Vision has established itself as a pioneering force in the head-up display market, and I look forward to building upon its legacy of excellence. Together, we will embrace innovation, continue delivering cutting-edge solutions to our customers, and explore new growth opportunities."

About CY Vision

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, CY Vision develops computational holographic display technology and 3D rendering software suites that deliver augmented reality experiences for a variety of consumer, industrial, and vehicular environments. Visit www.cyvision.com for more information.

Contact Information

Selin Acar

selin.acar@cyvision.com

SOURCE: CY Vision

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774382/CY-Vision-Appoints-Sandeep-Ohri-as-New-CEO-to-Lead-the-Company-Into-Commercialization