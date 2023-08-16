Solver, Inc: Solver Announces This Year's Customer Award Recipients

Awards Honor Outstanding Achievements by Solver Customers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Solver, an award-winning global leader in cloud-based Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software including Budgeting, Forecasting, Reporting, Consolidation, and Dashboard solutions for mid-market ERPs, today announced their Solver Customer Award recipients for this year.

Solver Inc.

The Solver Suite helps mid-market companies drive positive business outcomes using customized and detailed reporting, budgeting, forecasting, consolidations, and Power BI dashboard tools that can be deployed in a day.

The recipients are:

Dairyland Power Cooperative - New Customer of the Year. Dairyland's seamless QuickStart rapid deployment empowered them to automate prior manual reporting tasks, saving them hours and driving expansion. (Partner: Stoneridge Software)

Dairyland's seamless QuickStart rapid deployment empowered them to automate prior manual reporting tasks, saving them hours and driving expansion. (Partner: Stoneridge Software) Agrace - Migration Customer of the Year. Longtime customer Agrace recently completed a migration to Solver Cloud, and their diligent, hard-working team was committed to success at every step of their migration.

Longtime customer Agrace recently completed a migration to Solver Cloud, and their diligent, hard-working team was committed to success at every step of their migration. Grupo Calidra - Outstanding International Customer Award. Grupo Calidra was the first customer in Latin America to migrate to Solver Cloud for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance. Their experience inspires other large companies in the region.

Grupo Calidra was the first customer in Latin America to migrate to Solver Cloud for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance. Their experience inspires other large companies in the region. Builders - Ascend Champion Award. Builders' remarkable presence at Ascend is just one of the many ways their team consistently demonstrates commitment and dedication to the greater Solver Community. (Partner: Acuitas)

Builders' remarkable presence at Ascend is just one of the many ways their team consistently demonstrates commitment and dedication to the greater Solver Community. (Partner: Acuitas) Kuvera Partners - Ambassador of the Year. After migrating to Solver Cloud, longtime Solver customer Kuvera Partners generously made themselves repeatedly available to share their detailed experience with prospective Solver clients.

After migrating to Solver Cloud, longtime Solver customer Kuvera Partners generously made themselves repeatedly available to share their detailed experience with prospective Solver clients. Brand USA - Loyalty Award. Brand USA embodies the values we strive for as a customer-centric organization. They actively engage with the Solver Community, consistently share their Solver experiences, and highlight the importance of nurturing strong relationships. (Partner: RSM US)

"Solver is proud of our customers and their achievements," said Pauline Zorz, Senior Inside Sales Account Manager, Solver. "We appreciate hearing everyone's real-world stories that show how the Solver Suite of reporting, budgeting, and forecasting tools truly drives positive business outcomes for its users."

Recipients will receive their Solver Customer Award at this year's Ascend conference, happening August 14-17 in San Diego.

About Solver

Founded in 1996, Solver has won countless awards for its Corporate Performance Management solution that delivers FP&A solutions to meet midsize business needs. The CPM solution provider has been repeatedly named a CPM Leader by G2. Solver integrates with leading ERPs and is sold through our global offices and worldwide network of partners. Please visit www.solverglobal.com or contact info@solverglobal.com to learn more.

Media inquiries: marketing@solverglobal.com

Contact Information

Tad Remington

Chief Commercial Officer

marketing@solverglobal.com

(310) 691-5300

SOURCE: Solver Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/773828/Solver-Announces-This-Years-Customer-Award-Recipients