ALL OF US FILMS and 3Strands Global Foundation Announce Partnership to Produce Feature Documentary Focused on Labor Trafficking in the United States

Award-winning actor and activist Martin Sheen to executive produce and award-winning filmmaker Benjamin Ryan Nathan to direct the film.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / ALL OF US FILMS , a New York-based production company dedicated to creating films and media that inspire positive social change, spark action, and shift perspectives, today announced a partnership with 3Strands Global Foundation (3SGF), a non-profit organization working to combat human trafficking through prevention, education and reintegration programs.

The partnership was forged to produce a feature documentary titled "To Be Free". The film , which is Executive Produced by acclaimed actor and activist Martin Sheen and directed by award-winning filmmaker, Benjamin Ryan Nathan, will focus on the largely unknown crisis of labor trafficking in the United States. 3Strands Global Foundation will serve as the fiscal sponsor of the film.

With the heightened awareness and dialogue around human trafficking that has been sparked by a number of Hollywood films, it is encouraging to see many people taking an interest in learning about this critical issue. Awareness is indeed the first step toward addressing human trafficking locally and globally.

In addition to awareness, it is important to understand that this horrific crime happens in many ways. For this reason, "To Be Free" amplifies the real voices, needs, and experiences of survivors of trafficking. In order to fully understand and effectively combat this injustice, hearing directly from those who have experienced human trafficking is paramount.

"To Be Free" aims to educate audiences with an authentic, unflinching look at labor trafficking as it exists in the United States today. Through firsthand accounts of survivors and advocates on the front lines, the film reveals the systemic failures that allow forced labor to persist nationwide and the solutions and actions needed to put an end to it.

"Our goal is to put a human face on this form of modern-day slavery and inspire people to take a stand," said director Benjamin Ryan Nathan. "'To Be Free' will be an unvarnished look at the real experiences of people in our own communities who are trapped in forced labor. By partnering with 3Strands Global Foundation, we have the opportunity to create real change."

Executive Producer, Martin Sheen explained "In this film, you will learn that labor trafficking does, in fact, exist in just about every town in America, in just about every industry. This film needs to be made so that all these stories can be told and we can expose this insidious, immoral, 21st century institution of slavery in our midst."

Survivor Harold D'Souza, President of Eyes Open International and former member of the U.S. Advisory Council on Human Trafficking expressed, "As a survivor of labor trafficking, this documentary holds immense importance for me. It elevates our voices, shedding light on our real, lived experiences and struggles. By ethically sharing our stories, the film seeks to create awareness, support, and true change, fostering a world where all people live free."

According to the International Labor Organization, forced labor and human trafficking is a $150 billion industry worldwide, with hundreds of thousands of victims in the U.S. alone. Farm work, domestic work, hospitality, and construction are some of the industries where people are most at risk of exploitation. Contrary to popular myths and conspiracy theories, many victims of labor trafficking know their traffickers personally and are coerced into forced labor over time.

"We are honored to support the important work of ALL OF US FILMS in bringing this critical issue to light," said Ashlie Bryant, CEO of 3Strands Global Foundation. "'To Be Free' has the power to educate audiences, inform policymakers, and drive action against human trafficking in all its forms which include both sex and labor trafficking."

Filming on "To Be Free" began in 2019 and will continue into 2024. The documentary's release is planned for late 2024 or early 2025. To learn more or donate to the impact campaign, visit www.tobefreefilm.com .

About ALL OF US FILMS

ALL OF US FILMS is a New York-based production company dedicated to creating films and media that inspire positive social change, spark action, and shift perspectives. Visit AllOfUsFilms.com to learn more about the company and its other films and projects.

About 3Strands Global Foundation

3Strands Global Foundation is a non-profit organization working towards a world free from human trafficking. Through their PROTECT prevention education program, they have educated hundreds of thousands of students on how to stay safe from human trafficking. The Employ + Empower program provides support and economic empowerment for survivors. Visit 3SGF.org to learn more about their mission and how you can help.

