14 Year Old Singing Sensation Alli Cazaam Releases New Single "Alakazaam!" on Zebula Records while giving back to others

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Fourteen year old American singing and dancing phenomenon Alli Cazaam is burning up the dance floors with her red hot single, "Alakazaam!".

The enchanted dance hit will make you party until the midnight hour!

"Alakazaam!" is available on Zebula Records on August 18th! Her debut album "Incantation" hits stores later this year.

At an early age, Alli loved to dance and sing. She loves Halloween because it is also her birthday. Alli Cazaam is her legal name as her Father loves magic and gave her the unforgettable and rare middle name of "Cazaam."

THE ALLI CAZAAM FOUNDATION

Each year the Alli Cazaam Foundation contributes school supplies to schools nationwide. When Alli was a little girl, she remembered being in classrooms with classmates that didn't have fresh writing tablets or pencils. She showed up the next day to give extra supplies for teachers to distribute to children that needed them. The Alli Cazaam Foundation also donates to school lunch programs to ensure that every child in school receives a nutritious meal.

About Zebula Records

Founded in 1994, Zebula Records is a state of the art record company and recording studio located in beautiful Santa Monica, CA.

