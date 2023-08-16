Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2023) - Having recently announced its Game-Changing Partnership with the Alpha Phenomics Group Incorporated (AlphaPhenmonics) leading Canadian-based, precision-agriculture company HerdWhistle Technologies Incorporated (HerdWhistle) announced today that it has reached agreement with AgSights which will become a strategic and reciprocal commercial partner for CowCalf Operations across Canada, the USA and Mexico.

HerdWhistle CEO Adam Morand commented; "We are delighted that this initiative builds on our strong relationship with AlphaPhenomics. This contracted alliance with AgSights will ensure deployment of our unique range of proprietary next generation electronic livestock identification and traceability hardware to AgSights customers and partners, whilst aggregating data from all devices including real-time phenotypic data capture through the HerdWhistle Technologies Incorporated multi-spectral BigEye cameras. Livestock images are captured with the BigEye cameras, including infra-red and 3D / 4D video format. Using block-chain technology, the data is sent to central servers for biometric data processing, through IP licensed exclusively from the Alpha Phenomics Group Incorporated to HerdWhistle Technologies Incorporated to create predictive modelling through bioTrack Plus (AgSights) to generate decisions in Real-Time."

AlphaPhenomics CSO, Professor Graham Plastow stated, "We are extremely pleased with this strategic and commercial agreement between HerdWhistle and AgSights indeed especially so with AgSights being a valued shareholder of Alpha Phenomics. This agreement follows significant collaboration and detailed discussion with AgSights and HerdWhistle over the course of the last year, to work jointly toward the deployment of our phenotypic data capture systems to integrate with the comprehensive software system bioTrack Plus developed by AgSights. This exciting technology ensures animal traceability, records individual animal performance together with genotype data to improve animal selection and production. AgSights have an established track record of success in commercializing innovation and technology; they are an ideal partner for HerdWhistle Technologies Incorporated and we are excited about this development with AgSights taking these technologies to their customers and partners."

Betty-Jo Almond, General Manager of AgSights added, "AgSights is a longstanding shareholder in AlphaPhenomics and we wholeheartedly support this initiative with HerdWhistle. We now have a contract to strategically partner with HerdWhistle Technologies in North America with our beef, sheep and goat customers and we are very excited. We are confident that HerdWhistle with IP licensed from the AlphaPhenomics Group Incorporated have the potential to become a global leader in Precision Livestock Production and we want to help them to achieve their mission. The technology will greatly assist real time measurement and bring valuable insights to further improve production efficiency within cattle, and small ruminants for our customers."

About The AlphaPhenomics Group Inc.

AlphaPhenomics state-of-the-art technology can be applied across multiple sectors; animal breeding, reproduction, agriculture, bio-security / bio-surveillance and veterinary supervision.

About HerdWhistle Technologies Inc.

HerdWhistle sells proprietary next generation electronic livestock identification and traceability hardware whilst aggregating data from all devices and disparate data sources to deliver competitive advantages for livestock producers. HerdWhistle is a livestock technology company that provides producers with clear visibility and data-driven decisions to improve performance. See www.herdwhistle.com for more information.

About AgSights Inc.

As a producer cooperative, AgSights plays a key role in bridging intelligence in the livestock industries, all with the aim of helping producers make better business decisions to increase bottom line profit. AgSights works to connect the needs of farmers, producers and consumers to promote the integrity of traceability and information sharing to support animal breeding decisions for genetic improvement.

