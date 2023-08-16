Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 14th August 2023.

For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 14th August 2023



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/177332_e00e655d74e61b17_001full.jpg

Project: TRU

Listing date: 15th August

Key words: DeFi/DAO, ERC20

Official Website: www.truefi.io

About: TrueFi is infrastructure for digital asset credit markets. TrueFi connects lenders, borrowers, and portfolio managers via smart contracts governed by the TRU token. Borrowers include leading crypto-focused institutions, as well as fintech companies, credit funds, and traditional finance firms.

Project: LF

Listing date: 16th August

Key words: Public Chain, KLAY

Official Website: https://www.lf-foundation.com/

About: Logistic Fundamental (LF) is a project focused on existing global distribution channels, including the e-commerce market. Its objective is to usher in a new era in the decentralized e-commerce and global distribution markets through the application of blockchain technology.

Project: XRPH

Listing date: 16th August

Key words: Utility Token, Mainnet

Official Website: https://xrphealthcare.com/

About: XRPH is an innovative, scalable solutions company utilizing Web3 technology to revolutionize the way people access and afford healthcare services globally. XRP Healthcare (XRPH) is at the forefront of healthcare innovation, utilizing Web3 technology to create a decentralized marketplace for pharmaceuticals and healthcare services on the XRP Ledger.

Project: CRYN

Listing date: 16th August

Key words: DeFi, ERC20

Official Website: https://cryncoin.io/

About: CrynCoin (CRYN) is a cryptocurrency that emerged with the digital financial evolution, helping human rights development, bridging the gap for a better world to achieve a healthy environment, without hunger, enriching the right to learn and respect the nature of each culture, achieving sustainable social development for new generations.

Project: SIX

Listing date: 17th August

Key words: DeFi/Public Chain, ERC20&BEP20

Official Website: https://www.six.network

About: SIX Network is the company that has been established by Computerlogy, FSN and Ookbee U (The joint venture between Tencent and Ookbee) with the aim of reinventing the digital economy. The company has created the SIX token to serve as the medium for the infrastructure of the SIX ecosystem in a variety of uses.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 7th August 2023 to 13th August 2023

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 7th August 2023 to 13th August 2023

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/177332_e00e655d74e61b17_002full.jpg

Name: HOUND

Weekly gain: 2861924%

Official Website: https://hound-main.xyz/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/hound_usdt/

Name: BUM

Weekly gain: 47%

Official Website: https://bumup.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/bum_usdt/

Name: PNDC

Weekly gain: 49%

Official Website: https://www.pond0x.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/pndc_usdt/

Name: DAGS

Weekly gain: 331%

Official Website: https://www.dagcoin.org

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/dags_usdt/

Name: JPC

Weekly gain: 53%

Official Website: https://jp-ex.io/en/home

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/jpc_usdt/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177332