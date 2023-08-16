Anzeige
GCP S.A. announces H1 2023 results

DJ GCP S.A. announces H1 2023 results 

Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH) 
GCP S.A. announces H1 2023 results 
16-Aug-2023 / 06:50 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED 
STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF 
APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS 
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR H1 2023 WITH SOLID OPERATION RESULTS AND STABLE LEVERAGE 
   -- Net rental income for H1 2023 of EUR204 million, higher by 5% as compared to EUR195 million in H1 2022. 
 
   -- Adjusted EBITDA of EUR160 million in H1 2023, increasing by 5% as compared to EUR152 million in H1 2022. 
 
   -- FFO I of EUR94 million in the first six months of 2023, lower as compared to EUR97 million in the comparable 
  period of 2022 due to higher financing costs. 
   -- FFO I per share of EUR0.54 per share in H1 2023 as compared to EUR0.59 per share in H1 2022. 
   -- Following full external valuation of the portfolio in H1 2023, the like-for-like value declined by 5.4%. 
  Portfolio value per sqm of EUR2,183 per sqm as of June 2023. 
   -- Net loss of EUR402 million in H1 2023 mostly due to the negative property revaluations, offset by positive 
  operational profits. 
   -- Cash and liquid assets of EUR714 million at the end of June 2023, reflecting 18% of debt and cover debt 
  maturities until Q2 2026. 
   -- Average cost of debt of 1.6% with an average debt maturity of 5.7 years. 
   -- Conservative financial profile with a low LTV of 36% as of June 2023, stable compared to December 2022 
  and ICR of 5.8x in H1 2023. Unencumbered assets amounting to EUR7.7 billion and representing 83% of total portfolio 
  value providing additional financing flexibility. 
   -- EPRA NTA of EUR4.3 billion or EUR24.7 per share as of the end of June 2023, down 8% and 9% respectively from 
  December 2022. 
   -- Solid equity base with an equity ratio of 51% as of the end of June 2023. 
   -- FY 2023 guidance slightly updated as a result of the solid operational result. 
Luxembourg, August 16, 2023 - Grand City Properties S.A. ("GCP" or the "Company") announces results for the first six 
months of 2023 with net rental income of EUR204 million, higher by 5% as compared to EUR195 million in H1 2022. The 
increase was the combined result of the like-for-like rental growth of 2.7%, of which 2.4% came from in-place rent 
growth and 0.3% from occupancy increase, and the impact from acquisitions in 2022, partially offset by disposals. 
Adjusted EBITDA totaled EUR160 million in H1 2023, also up by 5% year-over-year. FFO I amounted to EUR94 million in the 
first six months of 2023, lower as compared to EUR97 million in the comparable period in 2022 with higher finance 
expenses and perpetual notes attribution offsetting the operational growth. FFO I per share was EUR0.54 per share in H1 
2023, as compared to EUR0.59 per share in H1 2022. The portfolio vacancy rate reduced to an all-time low of 3.9% as of 
June 2023 from 4.2% in December 2022. Due to the good operational progress and on the back of higher like-for-like 
rental growth, the FFO I guidance was slightly updated to the range of EUR175 million to EUR185 million, from EUR170 million 
to EUR180 million. 
In the first six months of 2023, GCP externally revalued the full portfolio and recorded a like-for-like value decline 
of 5.4% excluding the contribution from capex (4.8% including capex). Property revaluation and capital gains totaled 
negative EUR539 million, with negative revaluation across the entire portfolio, driven by higher discount and cap rates 
as a result of higher interest rates. The yield expansion was partially offset by the operational growth driven by 
higher in-place rent and lower vacancy. Portfolio valuations remain materially below replacements costs and benefit 
from the systemic supply/demand imbalance. 
In H1 2023 GCP signed disposals in the amount of EUR130 million, which validates the Company's ability to sell properties 
also in a challenging market. Furthermore, GCP signed approximately EUR210 million in new bank debt in H1 2023 and signed 
an additional bank debt of EUR230 million in Q3 2023. The Company leveraged its liquidity position to repay EUR89 million 
in nominal value near term bonds at an average discount of 8%. As of June 2023, cash and liquid assets cover debt 
maturities for the next 3 years until Q2 2026. The Company's average cost of debt was 1.6% with an average debt 
maturity of 5.7 years. The disposals, supported by the operational cashflow, the suspension of the 2022 dividend and 
debt repayment at discount, allowed GCP to maintain a stable LTV compared to year-end 2022 of 36%, despite the negative 
portfolio revaluation. 
Refael Zamir, CEO of Grand City Properties: "The first half of 2023 was marked by a solid operational performance. 
Despite the valuation headwinds, our efforts to de-lever were successful in the period and allowed us to offset the 
negative revaluation and keep leverage stable. I want to thank all team members for their hard work and dedication 
during this period." 
Financial statements for H1 2023 are available on the Company's website: https://www.grandcityproperties.com/ 
investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/ 
For definitions of the alternative performance measures please see the relevant section in the pages 30 - 34 of the 
financial statements for H1 2023, which you can find on the website under investor relations > publications > financial 
reports or follow this link: 
https://www.grandcityproperties.com/fileadmin/user_upload/03_investor_relations/Downloads/2023/GCP_Q2_2023.pdf 
About the Company 
The Company is a specialist in residential real estate, value-add opportunities in densely populated areas primarily in 
Germany and London. The Company's strategy is to improve its properties by repositioning and intensive tenant 
management, and then create value by subsequently raising occupancy and rental levels. Further information: 
www.grandcityproperties.com 
Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated 
under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 37, Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 
Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre 
de Commerce et des Sociétés Luxembourg) under number B 165 560. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime 
Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange. 
Contact: 
Grand City Properties S.A. 
37, Boulevard Joseph II, 
L-1840 Luxembourg 
T: +352 28 77 87 86 
E: info@grandcity.lu 
www.grandcityproperties.com 
 
Investor Relations Team: 
Grand City Properties S.A. 
E: gcp-ir@grandcity.lu 
 
DISCLAIMER: 
 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. 
THE SECURITIES MENTIONED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES 
SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE SECURITIES ACT), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT 
REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE 
SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DIRECTED AT AND IS ONLY BEING DISTRIBUTED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM TO (I) PERSONS WHO HAVE 
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND 
MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005 (THE ORDER), (II) HIGH NET WORTH ENTITIES, AND OTHER PERSONS TO WHOM 
IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 49 OF THE ORDER, AND (III) PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY 
OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED (ALL SUCH PERSONS TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS RELEVANT PERSONS). THIS 
COMMUNICATION MUST NOT BE READ, ACTED ON OR RELIED ON BY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RELEVANT PERSONS. ANY INVESTMENT OR 
INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO RELEVANT PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN 
ONLY WITH RELEVANT PERSONS. 
IN MEMBER STATES OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (EEA), THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANY OFFER IF MADE SUBSEQUENTLY IS DIRECTED 
ONLY AT PERSONS WHO ARE "QUALIFIED INVESTORS" WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 2(1)(E) OF DIRECTIVE 2003/71/EC, AS AMENDED 
(THE PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE) (QUALIFIED INVESTORS). ANY PERSON IN THE EEA WHO ACQUIRES THE SECURITIES IN ANY OFFER (AN 
INVESTOR) OR TO WHOM ANY OFFER OF THE SECURITIES IS MADE WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT IT IS A 
QUALIFIED INVESTOR. ANY INVESTOR WILL ALSO BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT ANY SECURITIES ACQUIRED BY IT 
IN THE OFFER HAVE NOT BEEN ACQUIRED ON BEHALF OF PERSONS IN THE EEA OTHER THAN QUALIFIED INVESTORS, NOR HAVE THE 
SECURITIES BEEN ACQUIRED WITH A VIEW TO THEIR OFFER OR RESALE IN THE EEA TO PERSONS WHERE THIS WOULD RESULT IN A 
REQUIREMENT FOR PUBLICATION BY THE COMPANY OR ANY OF THE MANAGERS OF A PROSPECTUS PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 3 OF THE 
PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE. 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY CONTAIN PROJECTIONS OR ESTIMATES RELATING TO PLANS AND OBJECTIVES RELATING TO OUR FUTURE 
OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS, OR SERVICES, FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS, OR ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING OR RELATING TO ANY SUCH 
STATEMENTS, EACH OF WHICH CONSTITUTES A FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, MANY OF WHICH ARE 
BEYOND THE CONTROL OF THE COMPANY. ACTUAL RESULTS COULD DIFFER MATERIALLY, DEPENDING ON A NUMBER OF FACTORS. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2023 00:50 ET (04:50 GMT)

