

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 5-day high of 1.0806 against the Australian dollar, from an early low of 1.0849.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the euro, the kiwi edged up to 0.5975, 86.88 and 1.8276 from an early 9-month low of 0.5931, a 2-day low of 86.38 and nearly a 3-1/2-year low of 1.8377, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.07 against the aussie, 0.62 against the greenback, 89.00 against the yen and 1.80 against the euro.



