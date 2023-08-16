Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.08.2023

WKN: 913231 | ISIN: NO0010199151
PGS ASA
Tradegate
15.08.23
17:07 Uhr
0,700 Euro
-0,008
-1,13 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.08.2023 | 07:46
84 Leser
PGS ASA - Completion of share buy-back

August 16, 2023 - Reference is made to the stock exchange release by PGS ASA (the «Company») on August 14, 2023 regarding the initiation of a share buy-back program to cover settlement of Performance based Restricted Stock Units under the Company's 2020 Long Term Incentive Plan for employees.

On August 14 and 15, 2023, PGS ASA has purchased a total of 1,575,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 8.2194 per share, and the Company has now completed the buy-back program.

Date on which the buy-back program was announced: August 14, 2023.

Duration of the buy-back program: Until August 15, 2023 (originally no later than August 18, 2023, however the program was completed before the deadline).

Overview of transactions:

DateAggregated volume (number of shares)Weighted average share price (NOKTotal transaction value (NOK)
August 14 and 15, 20231,575,0008.219412,945,555
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the program (accumulated)0n.a.n.a.
Accumulated under the buy-back program1,575,0008.219412,945,555

Following the completion of the above transactions, PGS ASA owns a total of 1,850,086 own shares, corresponding to 0.20% of the Company's share capital.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back program that have been carried out under the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

This is information that PGS ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment

  • Transaction overview (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/25da3e4e-f5a9-4eec-8f60-d5f0c5a71203)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
