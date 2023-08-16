

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer and producer prices from the UK and revised quarterly national accounts from the euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for July. Consumer price inflation is expected to ease to 6.8 percent from 7.9 percent in June. Output prices are forecast to fall 1.3 percent on a yearly basis, in contrast to the 0.1 percent rise in June.



At 2.30 am ET, the Hungarian Statistical Office publishes preliminary GDP data for the second quarter.



At 3.30 am ET, flash GDP, household consumption and foreign trade figures are due from the Netherlands.



At 4.00 am ET, Statistics Poland is scheduled to release the second quarter GDP data. The economy is forecast to shrink 2.5 percent sequentially after expanding 3.8 percent a quarter ago.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to publish euro area GDP and industrial production data. The initial estimate showed that the 20-nation currency bloc expanded 0.3 percent in the second quarter after remaining flat in the preceding period.



