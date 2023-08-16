Westlands Advisory's 'Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030' Hails TXOne Networks' Solution for IT/OT Network Protection

Report rates TXOne Networks highest for strategic direction, singling out company's Cyber-Physical System Detection and Response (CPSDR) for novel approach to safeguarding operational stability

TAIPEI, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TXOne Networks, a leader in industrial cybersecurity, announced that its solution was rated highest by Westlands Advisory for strategic direction among the IT/OT Network Protection Platforms evaluated by the leading OT security industry analysis and strategy firm for its latest market-research report.

"TXOne has a strong product roadmap with a number of significant releases planned over the next 12 months," reads Westlands Advisory's "Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030" report. "The most recent release is the new primary capability, Cyber-Physical System Detection & Response. CPSDR provides engineering and security teams with increased visibility of cybersecurity and operational threats. The security component is based on centralized behavioral analytics and threat-based correlation, whilst operational risk is managed by agent-based behavioral analysis and device 'fingerprinting' to detect changes to operational baselines."

CPSDR is TXOne Networks' unique approach to security by which baseline fingerprints of each operational technology (OT) device and cyber-physical system in an organization's infrastructure is analyzed to reveal behavior that threatens reliable and stable operations. Unexpected system changes are prevented, and alerts are generated to complete wider analysis. In this way, the TXOne Networks solution goes beyond combatting known threats to address unwanted system events before the organization's operations can be impacted.

"After years of dedicated work in the field of OT cybersecurity, we appreciate the recognition in Westlands Advisory's report as a verified innovator for IT/OT Network Protection Platforms," said Terence Liu, chief executive officer, TXOne Networks. "The Westlands Advisory analysis underscores our experience through encounters in the marketplace-that organizations across the gamut of industries are placing greater emphasis on equipping technicians to centrally manage cyber defense across a vast number of legacy and modern assets running side-by-side without interrupting operations. Our solutions have been engineered from the ground up to deliver industry-leading capabilities in device inspection, endpoint protection and network defense to secure an organization's OT workforce, workload and workplace."

"Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030" documents a clear trend of continuous expenditure increase on OT cybersecurity, driven by digital transformation, regulation and risk management. Download the Westlands Advisory report.

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments. TXOne Networks works together with both leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices using a real-time, defense-in-depth approach. www.txone.com

